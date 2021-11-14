"I really want to see her again"- BLACKPINK's Lisa opens up abut working with Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK’s Lisa opens up about collaborating on “ICE CREAM” with pop sensation Selena Gomez, and describes her experience as delightful.

In the last few years, BLACKPINK has seen an exponential rise in popularity. From their incredible vocals to stunning concepts, the world can’t get enough of them. The South Korean K-pop band has collaborated with several internationally renowned artists over the years. One of their most high profile ones was with Selena Gomez, on the 2020 song “ICE CREAM”, which went on to be a part of their first full-length album, “The Album”.

BLACKPINK's LISA wishes to collaborate with Selena Gomez again

The song took the world by storm, and embodied summer for BLINKS around the world. In a recent interview, BLACKPINK's lead rapper and dancer, Lisa, opened up about her experience when it was pointed out how it has already been a year since the song’s release.

Lisa is currently in the USA, promoting her two solo singles, “MONEY” and “Lalisa'' which are breaking new records every day. Lisa’s latest collaboration with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozunza, “SG” was No. 1 on Billboard Latin top 100.

While in the US, the Thai singer gave an interview on Audacy, a podcast/radio platform, where she spoke about several things, from cats to Selena Gomez.

The host, Josh Brubaker pointed out,

Can you believe that ‘ICE CREAM,’ it’s been over a year now with Selena. It’s been 13 months, I looked it up, or almost 14. A little over a year.

He then went on to ask Lisa a question several were curious about.

When working on something like that with Selena, did she give you…any advice that you kind of stuck with?

The BLACKPINK idol then revealed that although they were unable to meet Selena Gomez in person, since they both filmed in separate locations, BLACKPINK interacted with the singer several times over video chat. LIsa described Selena as being “really nice” and bright.

We had video chats a few times and she’s really nice. She gave us a positive energy.

Lisa expressed a desire to work with Selena again, saying:

And I really want to see her again. If I can work with her again, I would love to.

shreya @selsvenir LISA TALKING ABOUT SELENA DURING HER INTERVIEW, IM CRYING I LOVE THEM SO MUCH 😭 LISA TALKING ABOUT SELENA DURING HER INTERVIEW, IM CRYING I LOVE THEM SO MUCH 😭https://t.co/JTDYSiCXwN

The song was Selena Gomez’s first collaboration with a South Korean band, and the singer admittedly had a blast. In an older interview, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer had great things to say about the BLACKPINK members. She said:

“The BLACKPINK girls were so welcoming, we had an absolute blast while working on the song.”

“It’s also been a learning process because the language was new. But, somehow our distinct styles, along with their energy... we just fit together perfectly.”

The singer was also touched by how welcoming the Korean audience, especially BLINKS, had been to her.

Selena Gomez Data @SeIenaGomezData “We video chatted a few times and she gave us a positive energy, and I really want to see her again and if I could work with her again I would love too” — #LISA on @SelenaGomez during an interview. 💗 “We video chatted a few times and she gave us a positive energy, and I really want to see her again and if I could work with her again I would love too” — #LISA on @SelenaGomez during an interview. 💗 https://t.co/yZK9hnagV5

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Lisa’s single “MONEY” recently set a new Spotify record, hitting 200 million streams, the fastest for a solo K-pop artist. Selena Gomez recently appeared on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Edited by Danyal Arabi