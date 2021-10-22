SG: BLACKPINK star Lisa jams with DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna, fans proud of idol’s first international collab

SG is the title of BLACKPINK Lisa's first international collaboration with artists DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna. The track is a fun, light number and its music video has been directed by Colin Tilley.

Colin Tilley is known for his collaborations with Meghan Thee Stallion on her tracks such as Body, Don’t Stop and Cry Baby, having worked with the star on WAP. The video allowed each star to sign together and individually. This characteristic of the video was especially appreciated by fans of all the stars.

Fans of BLACKPINK Lisa react to SG

Fans of Lisa loved the video and appreciated the efforts that went into making this collaboration a reality. The song was originally teased in May 2021 when DJ Snake had let it slip to a fan that he was looking forward to a collaboration with Lisa.

This is why talented artist in different agencies need to collaborate more. That was a joy to listen to. No one was trying to outdo anyone, just four singers blending their unique vocal colors seamlessly.

i love seeing lisa with other artist, i hope the other members of blackpink can also do this kind of collaboration 🔥

DJ Snake then released a small clip of the song on Instagram, tagging Lisa and BLACKPINK's official handles. Fans had to wait a while, however, as Lisa's solo release was still in the last stages of post-production release plans.

Many fans also expressed that they want the other BLACKPINK members to work and collaborate with artists outside of their group. The choreography of the song, especially Lisa's part, was also well-received. Fans of Lisa also expressed love for the song and got ready to buy SG on iTunes to help with the song's commercial performance.

Not everyone was happy with Lisa's collaboration though. Solo fans of stars such as Rose and Jennie flooded Twitter with hate for the collaboration. They felt that Lisa had more activity this year. Fans of Jennie were especially unhappy as the star's latest creative outcome was her solo release. In 2021, her only activity was an appearance for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.

Compared to Lisa, who got her solo release, an international collaboration and an appearance at Paris Fashion Week for Celine, Jennie's creative calendar seemed uninspiring to her fans.

