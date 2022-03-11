BTS' J-Hope shares a series of pictures from the Permission To Dance concert in Seoul

BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage (PTD) concert in Seoul started off with a bang. The K-pop group has created ripples on the internet with various hashtags that are trending on social media platforms. Fans had been looking forward to the group's comeback ever since they announced their concert dates.

Naturally, fans of the group, known as ARMY, who were able to attend the first-day concert shared millions of pictures capturing each member of the world-famous boy group. But that’s not all, J-Hope also shared fun behind-the-scenes shots and updates with his followers after the show ended.

BTS' J-Hope drops concert pictures and videos on Instagram

The boys are back and there’s no stopping them. The K-pop group’s much-anticipated, three-day-long, Permission To Dance on Stage (PTD) concert in Seoul began on March 10, 2022. This time, the group decided to conduct things differently.

Since each member created their own individual Instagram account back in December 2021, they made sure to post some content prior-to and after the concert. In particular, J-Hope uploaded numerous pictures and videos to his official Instagram account.

As always, the rapper looked dapper in his chic streetstyle costumes. Each picture captured his vibrant and fun outfit as he rapped different verses to the group's recorded songs. Known as the boy band's main rapper and dancer, J-Hope made sure to flex his talents to the purple crowd, ARMY, while getting clicked.

He also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram stories in which he revealed glimpses of the Seoul Day-1 soundcheck and a light board with the words 'Shall We Dance', which relates to their Permission To Dance concert.

J-Hope's official Instagram story (Image via uarmyhope/Instagram)

j-hope daily™ @thehobiprint #JHOPE Hoseok’s instagram soundcheck post for Day 1 of PTD in Seoul Hoseok’s instagram soundcheck post for Day 1 of PTD in Seoul‼️#JHOPE https://t.co/XGOs98wpKC

Additionally, the rapper posted a picture of a vibrant orange cake with was decorated with green, purple and yellow flowers with the words 'Permission To Dance' and 'BTS' made out of chocolate carvings.

The group cut a cake after finishing the concert (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

RM, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook also post content after the Day-1 Seoul concert

After the Day-1 Seoul concert, group member Suga also took to BTS' official Twitter account to send a message to ARMY. He wrote:

"You did a great job. Go Go Go on Saturday!"

Jin, the hyung of the group, posted pictures from the concert with the caption:

"Everybody, today was so fun since it's predicted to rain Saturday and Sunday, please dress yourself in warm clothes.''

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 여러분들 오늘 너무 즐거웠어요

토요일 일요일은 비 온다 하니까 더 따듯하게 입고오세용 하트 여러분들 오늘 너무 즐거웠어요토요일 일요일은 비 온다 하니까 더 따듯하게 입고오세용 하트 https://t.co/8XWAqzMEOk

Jungkook, the maknae of the group, took to his individual Instagram to share an 8 minute-long video in which he expressed his excitement and love for ARMY. He captioned the video with a smiling emoticon:

"This post was going to disappear, but here it is."

RM, the leader of BTS, shared a selca, Korean slang word for selfie, on Twitter, thanking fans for all their support. He also shared a classic picture while conducting a soundcheck before the concert.

V (Kim Tae-hyung) updated his official Instagram account and posted three pictures while performing on stage. The singer uploaded two classic black and white images and a beautiful on-stage performance picture with pink and purple lights in the background.

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for a second concert in Seoul which will take place on March 12, 2022. The show will take on an exciting new course and will be broadcast through live viewing around the world via selected movie theaters.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan