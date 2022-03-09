×
Top 10 birthday fanarts for BTS' Suga

Suga celebrates his birthday on March 9 (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)
Shania
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Listicle

ARMYs have gone above and beyond to celebrate BTS Suga’s birthday. The K-pop sensation celebrated his birthday on March 9, and fans have created ripples on the internet by sending in their love and warm wishes in different ways.

[#슈가생일ㅊㅋ]0309HAPPYBIRTHDAYSUGA사랑하는 반려동물의 가장 귀여운 순간을 보여주세요! ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ#SUGA #민윤기 #융기 #융키윌유메리미 #SUGA_BDAY💜🐱🍰🎂🏀🎸🎹💜 https://t.co/VzZG5U6lJB

It’s a full-blown virtual party, and fans from around the world have created beautiful artwork for the singer on his special day. Whether someone is a K-pop fan or not, netizens know that when it comes to an idol’s birthday, fans go out of their way to wish for them and join in the celebrations.

Take a look at the stunning fanart for BTS Suga's birthday

10) Yoon-gi fanart

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, YOONGI! 😘🥳🥳🥳#bts #btsfanart #HappyBirthdayYoongi #SUGA #SUGADAY #YOONGI #AGUSTD #Daechwita #fanart https://t.co/u4xqZW0NoJ

Suga’s real name is Min Yoon-gi, which explains his nicknames like Yoongi, Min Genius, and more. It is a sweet spin to his birth name.

9) Agust D artwork

Made another fanart for @kopokostudio Created an august D version of suga @bts_bighit on his birthday!😌🥂💜🐱Hope you guys like it. @le_kidz #KOPOKO #KOPOKOMafia #KPKProject 😇 https://t.co/BRIEneityc

Themed in colors white and red, this Suga fanart was created using his rapper name, Agust D. Suga is also noted for his large songwriting for most of the tracks in the group. He is a record producer and rapper.

8) Suga's self-composed song, First Love, fanart

Happy birthday to the Genius Producer & Rapper SUGA!🥳Thank you for your words & music that has helped us in countless ways. Your kindness & hard work has always left an impact on us. We love you💜Thank you @/abhi.rkive on IG for this lovely fanart!#HappyBirthdaySUGA https://t.co/Ark7iE4QuL

This meaningful artwork by a fan represents BTS Suga's solo track First Love, which was composed by the artist himself. They also incorporated a few lyrics from the song with a sketch of a beautiful sunset, keyboard, and butterflies.

7) Suga VLive artwork

Happy birthday SUGA! ✨🐣. #AGUSTD #YoongiDay #윤기의윤기나는생일축하해 #슈가형생일ᄎᄏ #fanart #SUGA #YOONGI #HappyBirthdaySUGA https://t.co/tf6FnK2RdM

Celebrity fanart is extremely popular and this adorable design is taken from Suga's birthday VLive. The K-pop singer held a VLive on his birthday, where he interacted with fans and cut a birthday cake.

6) Classic black and white fan sketch

Happy birthday to Suga! 🎤✨💜 #BTS #Suga #Kpop #fanart #biaswrecker https://t.co/Ri2jjrqgTB

This classic fanart is sketched with a pencil. It depicts K-pop singer Suga styled in a tank-top and a coat with fun accessories.

5) Colorful sketches

Happy birthday to #SUGA 💜your words have steered my life too many times to count and I wish that I can follow you in the future too💗Be the king that you are💖Ps.Larch means inner strength and resilience,nothing can be more accurate to describe you.#HappyBirthdaySUGA#FANART https://t.co/dOeNx5iazL

Fans spend hours drawing the perfect pictures. This vibrant fanart is created while referring to one of the singer’s concerts. Sketched in a dazzling coat, Suga shyly hides his mouth and flaunts an intense look.

4) Tangerine boy, Suga

Tangerine boy week 🍊 #SUGA #YOONGI #fanart 🍊 https://t.co/k1cq0KimFw

The sweet and fruity water-coloring of the rapper created by this fan shows a rather calm and dreamy picture of BTS' Suga with golden locks.

In the background, this particular fan uses blue color for the background and draws bright orange tangerines, as Suga loves to snack on them.

3) Our Genius Producer - A manga drawing

HAPPY YOONGI DAY🐱❤️ #HAPPYSUGADAY #HappyBirthdaySUGA #OurGeniusProducer #YOONGIDAY #SUGA #BTS #BTSFANART #FANART https://t.co/at11n5y08d

Nothing goes wrong with a little manga drawing. This fanart is rather different from realist paintings and classic sketches. In the fanart, BTS' Suga can be seen peeping out from a hole with a cat's tail and ears.

Drawn beautifully with big beady eyes and soft colors, this virtual creation speaks volumes.

2) Play it loud, Daechwita

Play It Loud, Daechwita[ #btsfanart #sugafanart #YOONGIDAY ] https://t.co/viAjzau9Yo

This fanart is done well and captures an epic scene from Agust D's music video Daechwita. Drawn at the exact moment when the rapper sings the lyrics:

"Play It Loud, Daechwita".

1) "I'm a King, I'm a Boss"

early for 03092022 🤧#bts #btsfanart #fanart #suga #YOONGI https://t.co/YPt0PbCQsn

Another fanart based on Agust D's music video Daechwita. This drawing is fanart at its core, which is why realistic designs and versions are the best.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by R. Elahi
