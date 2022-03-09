Best of Suga: Top 5 songs released by Min Yoon-gi

K-pop sensation, and BTS’ second oldest member, SUGA, is celebrating his 29th birthday today. Since his debut in 2013, he has participated in numerous tracks for the group while curating his own solo music. He has released music as Yoongi and under his other stage names: Agust D and SUGA.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has released no shortage of fantastic music or content as a group, with each member having a number of solo singles under their credit. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite songs by BTS' second-oldest hyung, Min Yoon-gi, ahead of his birthday on March 9.

Top 5 tracks by BTS SUGA

In no particular order, here are some of the fan-favorite solo releases by everyone’s favorite Lil Meow Meow:

1) Daechiwita

'Daechiwita' was released with Agust D’s second mixtape ‘D-2.’ The song became Suga's first song to surpass 300 million views, and it holds the record for most views among BTS members' solo tracks. 'Daechwita' is a late Joseon period traditional Korean musical genre.

2) Trivia: Seesaw

'Trivia: Seesaw' was released in 2018 as the 11th track on the Love Yourself: Answer album. One of Big Hit's in-house producers, Slow Rabbit, collaborated on the song's writing. The song is about a relationship that is compared to a seesaw and isn't going anywhere.

Seesaw differs from SUGA's prior albums in that it leans more toward R&B than rap or hip-hop, as is his regular performing style.

3) So Far Away feat. Suran

'So Far Away' is one of his earliest collaborative songs. The song was released in August 2016 and is the tenth and last track featured on the mixtape Agust D. the song talks about his dream and how it doesn’t have to be defined by what others find normal, with its own twist.

4) First Love

'First Love' was included on BTS' Wings album, which was released in 2016. This song represents Yoongi’s passion for music and his piano, and no matter what happens, he will always find his way back, even if he tries to ignore it.

5) Burn It feat. MAX

'Burn It (feat. MAX)' was released as a collaboration between Yoongi and MAX. The song, which is the sixth track of the mixtape D-2, was released on May 22, 2020. Burn It was written in the early months of 2018, at the same time as Seesaw.

In a V-Live, SUGA talked about how the verse and melody for 'Burn It' had been completed from the start and was just waiting for the proper moment to be released.



