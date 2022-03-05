What are BTS members' real names?

Members of the global K-pop group BTS have stage names often used by fans to address them. Performers' stage names are used to publicly represent themselves as artists.

A stage name might be composed of components of a person's legal name, or it can be entirely different. The artists, of course, also have real names.

Here, we have curated information on BTS members’ real names.

Real names of BTS members

1) V (December 30, 1995)

💜🧈⟭⟬BTS⁷=legends-⟬⟭ᴮᴱ 🧈💜 @Desty254

Me: art = Tae

@BTS_twt

Kim Taehyung is the actual name of singer V, who is 26-years-old.

Kim Taehyung is the actual name of singer V, who is 26-years-old. He's a vocalist and the group's lead dancer.

V is a skilled photographer as well as a solo artist. Recently, on Billboard's Global 200, his song Christmas Tree held the distinction of being the longest-charting song by a Korean male soloist.

2) Jungkook (September 1, 1997)

24-year-old singer Jeon Jeongguk is Jungkook's real name, which is pronounced identical to his stage name. Jungkook, the group's youngest member, was only 15 when he joined the group.

Jungkook graduated from high school in 2017, four years after BTS debuted as a boy group. The youthful vocalist has released several solo singles, including Stay Alive, which became the Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act on Spotify in 2022.

3) Jimin (October 13, 1995)

Park Jimin is 26-years-old Jimin's real name. Jimin, as among the group's top dancers, is recognized for his adorable personality.

Jimin is a solo artist and a member of one of the most popular boy bands of all time, with his songs Serendipity and Lie making the top 20 most streamed group songs in the UK, according to Official Charts.

He also donates money to organizations that are important to him, most notably education programs in Busan.

4) Suga (March 9, 1993)

Min Yoon-gi is the 28-years-old Suga's real name. He is a rapper, composer, and record producer from South Korea.

Rapper Suga is well-known for his music production and composition abilities. Suga just produced Jungkook's Stay Alive, which has beaten several records.

5) Jin (December 4, 1992)

Kim Seokjin is Jin's real name, and he is 29 years old. Kim Seok-jin, a singer and songwriter, joined BTS in 2013.

His three solo tracks, Awake, Epiphany, and Moon, have all charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. Recently, BTS Jin's SuperTuna has surpassed 1.3 billion Google searches.

6) J-Hope (February 18, 1994)

J-Hope is a 28-year-old singer. J-Hope reportedly picked his stage name to convey hope to his followers.

Jung Hoseok is the rapper and dancer's real name. J-Hope has also collaborated as a solo artist with other singers, notably Jo Kwon for Animal.

7) RM (September 12, 1994)

27-year-old singer RM’s real name is Kim Namjoon. RM is the leader of the group. As stated, he altered his stage name from Rap Monster to RM, which stands for Real Me.

He is reputed to be exceptionally intelligent. He also learned English by watching the famous television show Friends.

The Grammy-nominated K-pop boy group has made headlines from Billboard to the AMAs. Having broken multiple records, they will soon be having a concert this year in Las Vegas at one of the world’s prestigious stadiums, the Allegiant Stadium.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar