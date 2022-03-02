Who is your BTS soulmate based on your zodiac sign?

BTS, a global sensation, is known for having the world's largest fanbase. They have dominated the music industry by breaking numerous records and creating exceptional music. The K-pop boy band is well-known for both inspirational ballads and pop music.

As an Army, many fans are curious about which BTS member is their soulmate, so we've broken down all of the members' soulmates with a Zodiac sign.

It's evident that your sun sign is linked to your accurate date of birth, and that's what most people think of when they ask about your zodiac sign. This is related to your best traits and psychological evaluation, and it gives you perspective into what's significant to you in life.

Based on the astrological insights, here is the information that features your BTS soulmate.

BTS soulmate based on zodiac sign

1) V - Capricorn (December 30, 1995)

V is a Capricorn, and they have a reputation for being picky. They want their partners to be well, stylish, and confident in their skin. Apart from these qualities, they should be trustworthy and loyal!

Pisces, Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio could be V's soulmates.

2) Jungkook - Virgo (September 1, 1997)

Jungkook was born under the sign of Virgo. The soulmate of a Virgo is someone who is ambitious and has a goal in mind, not someone who procrastinates all day, which Jungkook exemplifies because he is also a very hardworking person who is always striving for the best. When it comes to selecting a soulmate, the person needs to be serious!

Scorpio, Capricorn, Cancer, and Taurus could be Jungkook's soulmates.

3) Jimin - Libra (October 13, 1995)

The zodiac sign of Jimin is Libra, who won't settle for anything less than perfection. They admire beauty, are drawn to intelligent people, and value self-assurance and personality!

Jimin's soulmate, according to astrological signs, could be Libra, Gemini, Aquarius, Sagittarius, or Leo.

4) Suga - Pisces (March 9, 1993)

erica @sugaIegend he’s the most handsome man ever he’s the most handsome man ever https://t.co/qdqPuXBQj5

The zodiac sign of Suga is Pisces, who love to have a good time and live in their own world. Someone as wild as they are, with a creative mindset, and who can connect with them deeply is their ideal soulmate. It is undeniable that it is a reflection of Suga.

Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Taurus are all possible soulmates for Suga.

5) Jin - Sagittarius (December 4, 1992)

Sagittarians value independence, and as Jin's zodiac sign is Sagittarius, someone who is loving and open-minded but also gives them space is their ideal soulmate. They despise possessive or clingy people.

Jin's soulmates could be born under the signs of Leo, Aquarius, Aries, or Libra.

6) J-Hope - Aquarius (February 18, 1994)

Aquarius is the zodiac sign of J-Hope. Aquarians are drawn to people with fun, outgoing personalities who enjoy adventures and cooking. They also gravitate to people who have a good sense of humor.

Aquarius, Libra, Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius are all possible soulmates for J-Hope.

7) RM - Virgo (September 12, 1994)

‎ ✖ @galleryofRM just an appreciation post of namjoons gorgeous dragon eyes just an appreciation post of namjoons gorgeous dragon eyes https://t.co/dgecVrGV5O

As a Virgo, RM's soulmate is somebody who is optimistic and also has a purpose in sight, instead of someone who overthinks all day. Virgo needs real commitment when it comes to choosing a soulmate.

RM's Soulmates could be Scorpio, Capricorn, Cancer, and Taurus.

Weverse Shop @weverseshop PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL ONLINE STREAMING TICKETS!

Watch the concert in 4K Single View + HD Multi-view! Open to all ARMY Membership holders right now on



GLOBAL weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/ae2d5a0d

JAPAN weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/129c6fd4 #BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL ONLINE STREAMING TICKETS!Watch the concert in 4K Single View + HD Multi-view! Open to all ARMY Membership holders right now on #WeverseShop GLOBALJAPAN 📢#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL ONLINE STREAMING TICKETS!Watch the concert in 4K Single View + HD Multi-view! Open to all ARMY Membership holders right now on #WeverseShop!GLOBAL👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/ae2d5a0dJAPAN👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/129c6fd4 https://t.co/w5Q56PUB3s

BTS is constantly topping the charts and gaining new fans. Followers always use various apps and resources such as Vlive to learn more about their idols, and zodiac signs are one way to gain insight into the artist's personalities and compatibilities.

Edited by Ravi Iyer