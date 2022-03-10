BTS members and their super adorable pets

As people already know, BTS is one of the most-popular K-pop boy groups in the world. Their hectic schedules often make them miss their families and close ones, but there is something more that the boys eagerly look forward to when they return home.

Their furry little friends wait for them to come back and spend some time with them. It is indeed true that members of the boy group are animal lovers who regularly fawn over their pets on social media.

Take a look at BTS' furry friends

Apart from just uploading pictures and videos, the boys spend quality time and consider their pets a vital part of their lives. Ranging from dogs to exotic animals, each member puts in the effort to make their pets feel a part of their respective families.

1) V's (Kim Tae-hyung) Pomerian - Yeontan

Meet Yeontan, often described as BTS V’s soulmate, the adorable little Pomeranian’s name means coal briquette in Korean or Tannie for short. V frequently updates fans about Yeontan and can’t seem to stop gushing over his pupper.

Lovingly known as Tannie, the pup is famous among the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY, who completely adore him.

Additionally, on Yeontan’s birthday (September 7), fans from around the world donated generously to various pet shelters and made small efforts in their local communities. Apart from Yeontan, V also owns two beauties named Soonshim and Ssyongsyong, and a Chinchilla Perisan named Kkanji.

2) RM's Spitz - Rapmon

RM, the leader of BTS, has one little white dog that he has named Rapmon. Also called Monie, this pupper is a male American Eskimo dog breed.

Rapmon’s name is derived from RM’s stage name 'Rapmonster.' Monie is currently living with RM's parents and gets all the attention from the singer's younger sister.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt HAPPY NEW YEAR HAPPY NEW YEAR 🐶 HAPPY NEW YEAR 🐶 https://t.co/lG9gtxElvb

3) Suga's Poodle - Holly

BTS Suga’s pet dog, Holly, is a Toy Poodle with brown fur. Unlike the name, Holly is a male dog. Also called Min Holly, the adorable poodle is shy just like his dog dad, Suga. The singer once revealed that he wasn’t really a dog lover, but Holly was too irresistible.

4) J-Hope's Shih Tzu - Mickey

ARMYs ray of sunshine, J-Hope, has a Shih Tzu named Mickey. The beady-eyed Shih Tzu melts hearts, and J-Hope loves to dress his pet in adorable costumes. The singer also style’s the dog’s hair in pigtails and with bows.

5) Jin's Sugar Glider and Maltese - Odeng, Eomuk, and Jjangu

BTS Jin’s furry friends are a little more exotic. He has a sugar glider named Gukmool. The tiny creature was previously accompanied by two other sugar gliders named Odeng and Eomuk.

Unfortunately, Odeng and Eomuk passed away as they fell from their cages. Jin also had a rescued white Maltese dog, Jjangu, who also passed away because he reached his lifespan.

6) Jungkook's Maltese, Doberman and Italian Grayhounds - Gureum, Bam, Paengie and Songie.

In January 2022, Jungkook introduced fans to his two new pups, Songie and Paengie. The singer took to Instagram to post pictures of the Italian Grayhounds playfully lying on his chest.

𝄞 megan⁹⁷🐰ᴶᴶᴷ (REST) @stussyjjungkook That’s a dobermans loyalty to their owner. He’ll guard and protect Jungkook like no other.

Notice how protective Bam is over Jungkook even when it was just Jin walking through the doorThat’s a dobermans loyalty to their owner. He’ll guard and protect Jungkook like no other. Notice how protective Bam is over Jungkook even when it was just Jin walking through the door 😭 That’s a dobermans loyalty to their owner. He’ll guard and protect Jungkook like no other. https://t.co/1hOv0E28ra

Jungkook Media @jkmediaupdate [ K-Media Article ]



Jungkook posted photos of his dog Doberman 'Bam' through his Instagram. In the photo, Jungkook and his dog 'Jeon Bam' are in it. Bam's unusual cuteness and Jungkook's extraordinary visuals shot the hearts of fans. [ K-Media Article ]Jungkook posted photos of his dog Doberman 'Bam' through his Instagram. In the photo, Jungkook and his dog 'Jeon Bam' are in it. Bam's unusual cuteness and Jungkook's extraordinary visuals shot the hearts of fans. https://t.co/OICnhiGXF0

Jungkook also has another pet dog named Bam, who is a dark brown Doberman. Additionally, the maknae had a white Maltese named Gureum, who passed away in late 2021. He lived with the Jeon family for 20 years.

7) Jimin's Pit Bull Terrier - Ddosun

In his childhood, Jimin had a Pit Bull Terrier and Korean jindo mix named Ddosun. Unfortunately, Ddosun passed away. It is unknown whether Jinim has a pet of his own at the moment. However, the singer uploaded pictures with two Golden Retrievers on BTS’ official Twitter account.

LSST @laststop_jimin

지민이 좋아하는 강아지친구들에게 조금이라도 도움이 됐으면 하는 마음으로, 방탄소년단 지민 이름으로 ‘드림오브독스 유기견 보호소’에게

사료 220kg, 펫우유 54개 후원했습니다.

#지민 #JIMIN



라스트스탑 지민이 좋아하는 강아지친구들에게 조금이라도 도움이 됐으면 하는 마음으로, 방탄소년단 지민 이름으로 ‘드림오브독스 유기견 보호소’에게사료 220kg, 펫우유 54개 후원했습니다.라스트스탑 🐕지민이 좋아하는 강아지친구들에게 조금이라도 도움이 됐으면 하는 마음으로, 방탄소년단 지민 이름으로 ‘드림오브독스 유기견 보호소’에게 사료 220kg, 펫우유 54개 후원했습니다. #지민 #JIMIN 라스트스탑 https://t.co/UjMi1yQ4Ug

In celebration of his birthday, Jimin donated 220kg of dog food and 54 cartons of pet milk to the Dream of Dogs animal shelter.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author. The list is devoid of rankings. Numbers are only in place to list each artist's pet.

