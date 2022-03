BTS members and their super adorable pets

As people already know, BTS is one of the most-popular K-pop boy groups in the world. Their hectic schedules often make them miss their families and close ones, but there is something more that the boys eagerly look forward to when they return home.

Their furry little friends wait for them to come back and spend some time with them. It is indeed true that members of the boy group are animal lovers who regularly fawn over their pets on social media.

Take a look at BTS' furry friends

Apart from just uploading pictures and videos, the boys spend quality time and consider their pets a vital part of their lives. Ranging from dogs to exotic animals, each member puts in the effort to make their pets feel a part of their respective families.

1) V's (Kim Tae-hyung) Pomerian - Yeontan

Meet Yeontan, often described as BTS Vโ€™s soulmate, the adorable little Pomeranianโ€™s name means coal briquette in Korean or Tannie for short. V frequently updates fans about Yeontan and canโ€™t seem to stop gushing over his pupper.

Lovingly known as Tannie, the pup is famous among the groupโ€™s fanbase, known as ARMY, who completely adore him.

Additionally, on Yeontanโ€™s birthday (September 7), fans from around the world donated generously to various pet shelters and made small efforts in their local communities. Apart from Yeontan, V also owns two beauties named Soonshim and Ssyongsyong, and a Chinchilla Perisan named Kkanji.

2) RM's Spitz - Rapmon

RM, the leader of BTS, has one little white dog that he has named Rapmon. Also called Monie, this pupper is a male American Eskimo dog breed.

Rapmonโ€™s name is derived from RMโ€™s stage name 'Rapmonster.' Monie is currently living with RM's parents and gets all the attention from the singer's younger sister.

3) Suga's Poodle - Holly

BTS Sugaโ€™s pet dog, Holly, is a Toy Poodle with brown fur. Unlike the name, Holly is a male dog. Also called Min Holly, the adorable poodle is shy just like his dog dad, Suga. The singer once revealed that he wasnโ€™t really a dog lover, but Holly was too irresistible.

4) J-Hope's Shih Tzu - Mickey

ARMYs ray of sunshine, J-Hope, has a Shih Tzu named Mickey. The beady-eyed Shih Tzu melts hearts, and J-Hope loves to dress his pet in adorable costumes. The singer also styleโ€™s the dogโ€™s hair in pigtails and with bows.

5) Jin's Sugar Glider and Maltese - Odeng, Eomuk, and Jjangu

BTS Jinโ€™s furry friends are a little more exotic. He has a sugar glider named Gukmool. The tiny creature was previously accompanied by two other sugar gliders named Odeng and Eomuk.

Unfortunately, Odeng and Eomuk passed away as they fell from their cages. Jin also had a rescued white Maltese dog, Jjangu, who also passed away because he reached his lifespan.

6) Jungkook's Maltese, Doberman and Italian Grayhounds - Gureum, Bam, Paengie and Songie.

In January 2022, Jungkook introduced fans to his two new pups, Songie and Paengie. The singer took to Instagram to post pictures of the Italian Grayhounds playfully lying on his chest.

Jungkook also has another pet dog named Bam, who is a dark brown Doberman. Additionally, the maknae had a white Maltese named Gureum, who passed away in late 2021. He lived with the Jeon family for 20 years.

7) Jimin's Pit Bull Terrier - Ddosun

In his childhood, Jimin had a Pit Bull Terrier and Korean jindo mix named Ddosun. Unfortunately, Ddosun passed away. It is unknown whether Jinim has a pet of his own at the moment. However, the singer uploaded pictures with two Golden Retrievers on BTSโ€™ official Twitter account.

In celebration of his birthday, Jimin donated 220kg of dog food and 54 cartons of pet milk to the Dream of Dogs animal shelter.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author. The list is devoid of rankings. Numbers are only in place to list each artist's pet.

Edited by Mayank Shete