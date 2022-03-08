BTS' Jin sends ARMYs into a frenzy with his new hairstyle

BTS' Jin has created ripples on the internet with his fresh haircut. The K-pop idol has made hearts flutter, and fans can't stop gushing over his charming visuals. He shared pictures on the group's official social media handles and garnered attention for his stylish looks.

Jin has experimented with various hairstyles and hair dyes but has always chosen to keep a short and neat haircut. Since he is a member of the world-famous K-pop boy group, it is customary for him to stay up to date with trends and styles in the Korean music industry.

Fans react to BTS Jin's D-3 picture on Twitter

Jin has made fans swoon over him with his latest picture on social media. The musician took to BTS’ official Twitter account and posted a mirror selca (Korean slang word for selfie) to update fans on the group’s rehearsals.

Jin’s mirror selfie shows him wearing a gray casual hoodie and a mask after the group’s dance rehearsals. The singer's poker-straight hair was partially visible as he covered his head with a jersey hoodie.

The post was captioned with the phrase 'D-3', which indicated the countdown of the group's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. The concert will take place on March 10, 12, and 13 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

When looked upon closely, viewers can see groupmates J-Hope and Jungkook in the selca as well. While Jungkook's face isn't visible as he has his back turned to the camera, J-Hope can be seen wearing his jacket after practice.

Jin inserted two red-colored heart emoticons on his right shoulder that seemed to be hiding a group member or staff member who was present in the dance rehearsal room.

Nevertheless, this didn't stop ARMY from gushing over Jin's sweet selca, and they expressed their excitement at seeing the boys in a few days at the concert. They also recognized Jungkook in the selfie because of his well-built physique.

YOURS 🎀super🐳 @abyss_dandelion @BTS_twt thank you for working so hard to give the best performances in the concert. Your voice is the most beautiful ever, every time you perform you shine the brightest . Your presence is the most valuable gift . Just want you to know you are appreciated immensely as you are Seokjin @BTS_twt thank you for working so hard to give the best performances in the concert. Your voice is the most beautiful ever, every time you perform you shine the brightest . Your presence is the most valuable gift . Just want you to know you are appreciated immensely as you are Seokjin ❤️ https://t.co/VdbTPp8s73

Latest updates on BTS' upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage Concert in Seoul

On March 8, 2022, fans were ecstatic after the director of the Seoul concert, Ha Jung-jae, shared a few spoilers with the media.

He stated that since it will be the first concert in front of Korean fans after the pandemic, BTS aims to give fans a night to remember. The production team has created massive LED screens that are the biggest that have ever been used.

Additionally, the setlist for the concerts has also changed. Not only will the tracklist incorporate popular songs from the group's albums, but also music that’s never been performed before.

Ha Jung-jae also shared a little insider information that the boys were preparing two classic tracks because of the canceled shows in 2020. The septet picked ON and Black Swan as the songs to compensate and soothe fans due to the cancelation of the concerts following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

