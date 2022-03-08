BLACKPINK's Rose gives fans a sweet surprise after recovering from COVID-19

BLACKPINK’s Rose has created a buzz on the internet with her latest surprise for her fans. Earlier, the K-pop idol’s agency released an official statement announcing that Rose tested positive for Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the singer stayed strong and underwent treatment at home. The agency made sure that top priority was given to Rose and the other artists in the group. After a week of treatment and rest, YG Entertainment announced that Rose had safely recovered from the virus.

In light of the news, Rose took to her Instagram handle and surprised her fans, known as BLINKs, with a sweet treat. She updated her fans and requested them to tune into her very first vlog.

BLACKPINK's Rose drops her first vlog on YouTube

On March 7, 2022, YG Entertainment released an official statement on social media announcing that BLACKPINK’s Rose has recovered from COVID-19 and has been released from quarantine.

Following her agency's announcement, Rose took to her official Instagram handle and updated BLINKs regarding her health condition. The idol posted a story on Instagram and thanked fans for patiently waiting and praying for her recovery.

Rose's Instagram story (Image via @rosesarerosie/Instagram)

Additionally, Rose also revealed that she had a little surprise for her fans, as they were worried and eager to see her. The K-pop idol stated that she created her first vlog and dropped it on her official YouTube channel.

The musician asked fans to tune in and be kind as it was her first time trying something new and hoped that they would enjoy her video.

Titled 'Baking Vlog', BLACKPINK's Rose uploaded her first vlog on her official YouTube channel. The video begins with a catchy song and shows the singer styled in a chic brown sweater. The vlog is an episode of 'Rose's Baking One-Day Class' with chef E Seul.

In the vlog, Rose takes over the camera and introduces her viewers to chef Kim E Seul. In her baking class, the idol closely followed the chef's instructions on how to make Madeleine and Financier.

Madeleine, also known as Petite Madeleine, are traditional sweet, small cakes They are sponge cakes baked in shell-shaped molds. Whereas a Financier is a small French almond cake, flavored with a beurre noisette.

The vlog shows BLACKPINK's Rose flaunting her baking skills as she whisks eggs and all-purpose flour in a steel bowl. In-between the preparations, Rose cracks numerous jokes and shares her story on baking sponge cakes and strawberry tarts in the previous baking class.

After mixing the ingredients, Rose poured the wet cake batter into a small shell-shaped mold and topped it off with some salty pistachios and hazelnuts before popping them into the oven to bake. While Madeleine cakes were baking, chef Kim E Seul and K-pop idol Rose made Financier cakes.

At the end of the video, the K-pop idol did a taste test and was content with the results. She packed the cakes in boxes and distributed the delicious treats to her friends.

Latest updates on BLACKPINK

On March 2, 2022, YG Entertainment released the group’s 2022 Welcoming Collection kit. The BLACKPINK-themed merchandise comes in two versions: a normal kit and a package + digital code. The kits contain various items ranging from photobooks to polaroids and more.

The girls also revealed the collection’s behind-the-scenes photo shoot pictures. Each member was styled in vintage outfits which showcased their ethereal beauty and gorgeous charm.

Meanwhile, according to YG Entertainment, group member Lisa’s upcoming third photobook ‘0327” VOL.03’ will be made with FSC-certified (Forest Stewardship Council) paper, soy-based ink, and recycling coating. Continuing their commitment to eco-friendly products, the packaging will also be constructed of PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate), which is a biodegradable polymer.

