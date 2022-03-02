BLACKPINK Welcoming Collection 2022: Product details, Making Film, and more

BLACKPINK’s Welcoming Collection 2022 dropped new content for fans, raising hype for the merchandise. YG Entertainment released a 'Making Film Preview' for members filming solo photoshoots. The entire Making Film behind the scenes is included in the Welcoming Collection 2022, which fans can watch through a special Digital Code.

The merchandise drop is among the many things YG Entertainment has lined up for the world-famous girl group. The kit includes exciting items for fans, such as multiple photocard sets and even polaroids. Fans seem to love the adorable designs in the shades of pink and other daily-use items that the agency has included.

What is in the BLACKPINK Welcoming Collection 2022?

The Welcoming Collection is an annual merchandise drop that YG Entertainment releases for their groups. So far, the company has only announced TREASURE and BLACKPINK’s Welcoming Collection 2022. However, the hype surrounding the former has overtaken other trends as it has received both negative and positive responses.

Before diving into the responses, here's a look at all that BLACKPINK’s Welcoming Collection has to offer.

The kit comes in two versions. A simple 2022 Welcoming Collection and a 2022 Welcoming Collection [Package + Digital Code Card]. The former includes only kit inclusions, while the latter includes special gifts.

Both versions have the same kit inclusions. These include one package box, one 104-page photobook, one desk calendar, two mini notes, two name tag stickers, two sticky notes, one folded poster, one 70-page to-do list note, one random set of photocards (12 pcs), one set of unit photocard (8 pieces), two polaroids, one sticker, and one postcard set (12 postcards).

The [Package + Digital Code Card] includes special gifts. These comprise one set of undisclosed and limited holographic photocards (4 pcs) and one set of transparent unit polaroids (2 polaroids).

Another addition is the Digital Code Card. The code will be unique to the buyer and will give them access to high-definition VODs open to watch for a lifetime. It can only be used per person, per Weverse account.

The BLACKPINK Welcoming Collection 2022 is still in its pre-order period. However, the [Package + Digital Code Card] version is already sold out.

Meanwhile, fans positively reacted to the cute design and the addition of stationery that would come in use for daily activities. But some were agitated and demanded that the group release music rather than just merchandise. The group’s last comeback was in October 2020, and since then, members have been busy with their solo activities.

HYBE_EDU is launching "BLACKPINK IN YOUR KOREAN," a Korean language education material using the act's IP. The package, comprising 2 learning books, a pocket book and more, will come in 5 languages and can be reserved via Weverse Shop, YG Select and KTOWN4U starting March 7.

Though financial analysts predicted that the girl group would make a comeback “after this summer,” fans are unsure as YG Entertainment has again released another piece of merch called BLACKPINK In Your Korean. Fans received this Korean-language learning merchandise in lieu of any comeback news.

