BLACKPINK in your Korean: Release date, products, where to buy, and all about the HYBE x YG Entertainment collaboration

HYBE Edu will be releasing their newest product in collaboration with BLACKPINK. HYBE Edu, a division of the HYBE company, will be releasing a Korean textbook kit, "BLACKPINK IN YOUR KOREAN."

The textbook will be released on March 7, according to HYBE Edu, and online reservations for the same will begin on March 3. The kit is a Korean language study textbook based on "BLINKY," a BLACKPINK fan asked to spend the day at the members' house.

Contents of the 'BLACKPINK IN YOUR KOREAN' kit

The textbook uses frequently-used expressions by group members in their unique video material. An animated main character is meant to boost interest and immersion in the process.

The kit will come with two textbooks (a.m., p.m.), pocketbooks, role-playing kits, Hangul keyboard stickers linked to QR code-based video content The kit has five available languages for the users: Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Indonesian. It also uses animations, quizzes, shadowing videos and a unique moti pen tool to correct users' pronunciation.

The learning kit will be available for sale as two editions: an international edition (English version) and a Chinese edition. The Global edition kit is available for purchase on Weverse Shop, YG SELECT, and K-pop commerce portal KTOWN4U, while the Chinese edition can be bought from KTOWN4U. Users will have to buy the motion separately from Weverse Shop, YG Select, or KTOWN4U.

Previously, HYBE has released similar learning kits for BTS and TinyTan. The Kill This Love singer's version marks the fourth in the “Learn!Korean'' series. The series serves as a new basis to suit the wide demand of K-pop Hallyu fans and the various uses of artist IP.

In December of last year, HYBE released the "Talk! With BTS" kit, the third series. The kit was intended for intermediate-level learning and featured real-life simulated conversations with members’ recorded voices.

The As If Its Your Last singers joined the HYBE-owned fan community platform Weverse in August 2021. Weverse is a host to many national and international artists like BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, YUNGBLUD, Jeremy Zucker, etc.

