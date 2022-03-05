SEVENTEEN's S.Coups tested positive for COVID-19

The world-famous K-pop idol S.Coups from SEVENTEEN has tested positive for COVID-19. The group’s agency released an official statement confirming the news and stated that the singer will be undergoing treatment at home.

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat.

Fans send their love and recovery wishes to SEVENTEEN's S.Coups

Since the beginning of February 2022, South Korea has seen a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases. Multiple artists from the K-pop music industry are reported to have contracted the virus. On March 5, 2022, Pledis Entertainment released an official statement confirming that K-pop idol S.Coups tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement read:

"Hello, this is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member S.Coups being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities."

The agency stated that S.Coups took a self-test test on March 4 and tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately took a PCR test on March 5 and was confirmed positive. The idol is not showing any extraordinary symptoms other than a cough and cold.

"S.Coups tested positive after taking a self-test kit on Friday, March 4. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Saturday, March 5. S.Coups is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a cough and stuffy nose and is administering self-treatment at home."

The agency further stated that members other than Hoshi, Wonwoo, and Vernon took the self-test kit and tested negative.

"All members other than HOSHI, WONWOO and VERNON preemptively took self-test kits on Friday. Their results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms."

Pledis Entertainment stated that S.Coup’s scheduled activities will be halted until he recovers.

"It will be difficult for S.Coups to take part in the group’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of S.Coups, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists."

The agency has promised fans to prioritize the artist's health and would follow the guidelines of healthcare authorities.

"We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you."

Earlier, groupmates Hoshi, Vernon, and Wonwoo also tested positive for COVID-19 but have since recovered.

In other related news, group members DK and Seungkwan have also tested positive for the virus. Concerned fans took to social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to the K-pop idols.

Latest updates on SEVENTEEN

On March 3, 2022, Pledis Entertainment updated fans with exciting news. It was revealed that the K-pop boy group would release its very own movie, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie.

The film will hit theaters on April 20 and 23, 2022. The upcoming movie is said to feature exclusive performances and interviews by SEVENTEEN. As a love letter to their fanbase, CARAT, the movie will take the form of a documentary.

Tickets for the movie go on sale March 17 at 9:00 am EST. Fans can also sign up for more details on the movie’s official website.

