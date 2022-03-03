SEVENTEEN announces its big-screen production ‘Power of Love: The Movie’

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is ready to take movie theaters by storm with its upcoming big-screen production, Power of Love: the Movie. Artists in the Korean music industry have showcased exemplary talent, from dancing skills to mind-boggling vocal ranges, and they've nailed every aspect.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band is formed by Pledis Entertainment. The 13-member lineup of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. On May 26, 2015, the group debuted with the extended play 17 Carat.

SEVENTEEN 'Power of Love: The Movie': Release date, tickets and more

On March 3, 2022, the iconic K-pop boy group took to its official Instagram and Twitter account to update fans with exciting news. The group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, uploaded a poster of the group's upcoming on-screen production.

The thirteen-member group will release its very own movie, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie. The production will drop in theatres across the globe, fans will get the opportunity to see the musicians perform on the big screens. This is the group’s first movie project and shows their global popularity and infallible influence in the K-pop industry.

The highly-anticipated film will hit movie theaters on April 20 and 23, 2022. Power of Love: The Movie is said to feature exclusive performances and in-depth interviews by the group members, as well as expert commentary and discussions on SEVENTEEN’s past, present and plans.

As a love letter to their fanbase, CARAT, the movie will take the form of a documentary. Produced by CJ 4DPlex and ScreenX Studio, the film will be available in 4DX, Screen X, and 4DX Screen viewing options.

The tickets for the same will go on sale starting from March 17, 2022, at 9:00 am EST. Those interested in signing up for more details can visit the movie’s official website, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie.

CARAT's react to the group's upcoming movie

The K-pop group's fanbase, CARAT, took the internet by storm upon hearing the news. They posted several comments and spread the news like wildfire. Fans expressed their eagerness for SEVENTEEN's big movie debut and have marked their calendars for the same.

Musicians in the K-pop industry are now expanding their professional careers to test new waters. Acting skills might come naturally to them as they've performed live in front of billions of people, but the new entertainment category might demand extra work from the idols.

