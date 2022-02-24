×
SEVENTEEN rumored to make a full album comeback in June 2022

SEVENTEEN &#039;Attacca&#039; concept photo (Image via @pledis_17/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 24, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Rumors

K-pop superstar SEVENTEEN might be returning with a full album in June this year, as per a business prediction report posted by Twitter user @elsserafim. The table details activities for Korean HYBE artists and lists multiple upcoming projects for most of them. As for the self-producing Rock with You group, it mentions a fourth full album in June with a target of 2.1 million sales.

The table soon started doing rounds on Twitter, and fans expressed their delight towards a potential full album. They trended words such as ‘Full album’ and ‘CARATs’ while gearing up for comeback goals that match the supposed target.

Business report predicts a SEVENTEEN comeback with over two-million sales target

[UNOFFICIAL] Meritz Securities Report from today reveals HYBE's new girlgroup is set to debut in May 2022 with a digital single*The report from January said it's a March debut so the information is not consistent. Take with a grain of salt. #HYBENGG https://t.co/edfsQGvHJX

On February 23, Twitter user @elsserafim posted screenshots from a business prediction report posted on the same day. Such analysis or business prediction reports usually have fewer chances of turning into a reality, but give fans an idea of what to expect from certain groups.

The report from Meritz Securities Report predicts that SEVENTEEN, one of the biggest K-pop groups, will be making a comeback in the month of June with its fourth full album. The target set for the album is 2.1 million sales - which isn’t a big deal for a group that surpasses one million sales in its pre-order period.

WE'RE GOING TO HAVE 4TH FULL ALBUM ON JUNE OMG ARE YOU READY CARATS!? 😭❤️ https://t.co/ApFRJd8M6p

The addition of the latest album being a double million-seller has motivated CARATS, the group’s fandom, to work harder to help them achieve the record. The group debuted in 2015 and has released over 20 EPs, singles, three studio albums, and more.

The business report also notes a ‘second on-con’ (online concert) and a regular Japanese release for March. However, the only schedule officially posted by Pledis Entertainment for next month is the group’s sixth fanmeet, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND.

CARATs react to the potential comeback with mixed response

As one of the biggest and strongest fandoms in K-pop, CARATs have started gearing up for SEVENTEEN’s first comeback of 2022.

Voting strategies, donation links, information guides on streaming, multiple vote-collect apps, and other things are being circulated on social media by fans aiming to break their previous records and achieve the speculated target of 2 million-plus sales.

[ Donation Drive ] 6PHP for CARAT's 6th year! We have opened our donation drive to prepare for SEVENTEEN's 2022 comeback. Please see poster and the form for additional details.We appreciate your support! ♥️Form:🔗 bitly.ws/oDbv #세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN @pledis_17 https://t.co/HM78BLZZKP
March - Japanese ComebackJune - Full AlbumCarats as of now https://t.co/9f4lqMOFy2
carats the first comeback in a year is the one who mostly nominated on SMA, MAMA, AAA (big awardings), so let's all be prepared not only in every first cb but in every comeback that svt will have 🤗
carats, if you’re a student skip your classes. seventeen’s comeback is your priority. we need to hype it up as much as we can.
carats going broke era:1. caratland ticket2. caratland merch 3. 4th full album 4. japanese full album
Carats how are we holding up? https://t.co/VGCBOOvrJg

Meanwhile, some shared that they couldn’t believe these reports as they’ve had their fill of “being fooled” by them before.

Lol these things are almost always wrong twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…
please guys !! we’ve been here 😭. this is basically just a prediction from an investment firm don’t be frustrated 🥴but it’s fun so let me predict too lol: the ngg txt svt april; bts nuest may; fromis enha june. lets see who gets it right lmao twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…
2022 SVT 6TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> 개최 안내▶ weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/e86e0214#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN#SVTinCARATLAND https://t.co/gjQGWKclby
The fanmeet will be held offline from March 25 to March 27. Only the third and last day, March 27, will be available for online streaming via VenewLive.

Edited by R. Elahi
