Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN Vernon's possible collaboration

Another legendary collaboration might be on its way. The English singer-songwriter Charli XCX made a bold move on Twitter by requesting SEVENTEEN’s Vernon to collaborate with her in the near future.

Vernon is an American-Korean rapper and songwriter under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under the 'Hip-Hop Team.' The K-pop idol is positioned as the main rapper and face of the group.

The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with an extended play, 17 Carat.

SEVENTEEN's Vernon responds to Charli XCX's request for a collaboration

On February 8, 2022, the English singer took to her Twitter account to ask fans who they’d like to see her collaborate with on a remix of her latest single Beg For You featuring Rina Sawayama. Soon enough, fans began suggesting Vernon’s name and that the pair should work together.

Within a few hours, SEVENTEEN's official Twitter handle responded to Charli XCX's kind request. One of the members, presumably Vernon, replied to Charli's question and stated that he'd love to collaborate with the iconic English singer. Vernon further stated in his tweet that he couldn't believe that Charli's request was real.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17 @charli_xcx YES 🤯🤯 still can't believe this is real wow @charli_xcx YES 🤯🤯 still can't believe this is real wow

Fans jokingly stated that while Vernon enthusiastically replied to Charli XCX and was mind-blown on seeing her request, he forgot to sign his name in the tweet as the members usually incorporate it when using the shared account.

Fans reacted to interaction between Charli XCX and Vernon

Nevertheless, fans created a thread on the K-pop idol's reply and expressed their excitement for a future collaboration between the two musicians. They are expecting something big from the singers, after all, their skills are legendary.

ntan 💋 @NTANK__ @pledis_17 @charli_xcx My bro is soo freaking excited he forget to put [17's] VERNON in it @pledis_17 @charli_xcx My bro is soo freaking excited he forget to put [17's] VERNON in it

Depp✨🌙📚 @svtsm17eflower @pledis_17 Oh boy I was scared you were gonna reply after 2 months @pledis_17 Oh boy I was scared you were gonna reply after 2 months 😭😭😭

Keiti❤️‍🔥¹³⁺³⁺¹⁼¹⁷ @KuroiKarasu38 @pledis_17



Baby you forgot the [17] Vernon 🤣 But does it matter... hahahahahh



So looking forward to this music!!!!



@pledis_17

|

| #세븐틴 @charli_xcx Vernon is now finally awake!!!!Baby you forgot the [17] Vernon🤣 But does it matter... hahahahahhSo looking forward to this music!!!! #정한 Bias @pledis_17 @charli_xcx Vernon is now finally awake!!!!Baby you forgot the [17] Vernon 😅🤣 But does it matter... hahahahahhSo looking forward to this music!!!!@pledis_17| #정한 Bias| #세븐틴

𝓃𝒶𝓃𝒶. @imzhang_nana @pledis_17 🏻 @charli_xcx O M G THIS IS GONNA HAPPEN IM SO SO SO EXCITED @charli_xcx Thank you so much for this opportunity to keep showing to the world how amazing is Vernon and all @pledis_17 ❣️ you are an amazing Artist 🛐 @pledis_17 @charli_xcx O M G THIS IS GONNA HAPPEN IM SO SO SO EXCITED @charli_xcx Thank you so much for this opportunity to keep showing to the world how amazing is Vernon and all @pledis_17 ❣️ you are an amazing Artist 🛐🙏🏻

Meanwhile, Charli XCX replied to Vernon's response and looks forward to creating something brilliant with the K-pop idol.

Owing to the fact that Vernon is a fan of Charli XCX, the idol has a history of mentioning her name on various occasions. In the past, the idol stated that he loved crooning the English singer's tunes in the shower, after which the two had a short conversation on Twitter appreciating each other's works.

When it comes to sharing his exclusive playlist with fans, the singer doesn't shy away from posting and recommending Charli XCX's tracks on his Instagram stories.

In other news, SEVENTEEN released their 9th mini-album Attaca in October 2021. The album consists of seven songs: To You, Imperfect Love, Pang!, Rock With You, I can't run away, Crush, and 2 minus 1.

