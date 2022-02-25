VERNON of SEVENTEEN trends as Charli XCX releases 'Beg For You' remix

Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon’s long-awaited collaboration is finally happening. Vernon has collaborated with the singer on a remix version of her song titled Beg For You (A.G. Cook & VERNON OF SEVENTEEN Remix) (feat. Rina Sawayama). Although the songs aren’t yet made available to play in some countries, Vernon being credited with the song has raised the excitement levels of CARATs.

The collaboration started after Charli XCX noticed Vernon’s comment sharing his love for her music in a magazine interview in mid-2021. A few months later, on February 8, the former initiated talks for a collaboration, and the latter said yes on the same day, giving rise to the Beg For You collaboration.

The much-awaited Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN Vernon’s collaboration is finally here

After an adorable interaction on Twitter, the American singer-songwriter shared a preview of the Beg For You remix tagging all the artists on the collaboration, including SEVENTEEN’s Twitter account on February 24. Vernon quote-retweeted it with some emojis, and CARATs had positive reactions to it.

On the evening of February 24, fans noticed Charli XCX’s Spotify and YouTube account adding the Beg For You remix. However, ‘VERNON OF SEVENTEEN’ started trending long before fans worldwide could listen to the song. The song will be made available on February 25 at midnight globally.

While some fans couldn’t listen to the song, their trust and love for the artists was enough for them to go gaga over the release. The cherry-on-top was the idol’s name in the credits and the song's title.

February 24 proved to be a big day for CARATs. Hours before the Beg For You collaboration was released, the group was revealed to rank no. 9 on IFPI’s 2021 Global Recording Artist of the Year list, along with label-mate BTS taking the top rank. The thirteen-member group was only the second K-pop act to rank on the coveted list.

As per SCMP,

“The IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award and top 10 chart is the only ranking to accurately measure consumption across all formats (including streaming formats, digital and physical album, and singles sales) and all countries. It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.”

Meanwhile, CARATs have a lot in store for them in the coming days as well. The Pledis Entertainment group will be holding a fan meeting in March and will also be releasing merchandise inspired by the CARAT LAND fan meet. Additionally, a financial analyst report predicted that the group would be making a full album comeback in June.

