SEVENTEEN or NCT 127: Netizens debate who ranks number two after BTS

Ever since BTS made its way into pop culture, netizens have yet another question for debate: Who ranks number two amongst the boy bands - SEVENTEEN and NCT 127?

With K-pop leaving a footprint in the music industry, the online community is left wondering who is next to BTS? Despite their large global and international followings, the spot for number two remains undecided.

Netizen's tussle to decide who rank's after BTS - NCT 127 or SEVENTEEN?

According to sources, a netizen created a post to settle this dispute, where he urged the online community to hit the like button for SEVENTEEN and the dislike button if they support NCT. The outcome of this short contest resulted in 522 votes for Seventeen and 341 votes for NCT. But the tussle for number two does not end here.

Some netizens strongly believe that boy-band SEVENTEEN has more hit songs and a better ranking on the charts. While other netizens took to the internet to argue that NCT 127 is more recognized by a global and international audience.

KPOP Music Show Analysis @KshowAnalysis



vs.



Digital: 2228 vs 1989

Album: 1500 vs 677

Pre vote: 1500 vs 1383

SNS: 959 vs 1500

Broadcast: 348 vs 1000



Live Vote (hidden): 606 vs 1000 (37.7% vs 62.3%)



TOTAL: 7141 vs 7549 💯 211104 [M Countdown] Breakdown #SEVENTEEN vs. #NCT127 Digital: 2228 vs 1989Album: 1500 vs 677Pre vote: 1500 vs 1383SNS: 959 vs 1500Broadcast: 348 vs 1000Live Vote (hidden): 606 vs 1000 (37.7% vs 62.3%)TOTAL: 7141 vs 7549 💯 211104 [M Countdown] Breakdown#SEVENTEEN vs. #NCT127 Digital: 2228 vs 1989Album: 1500 vs 677Pre vote: 1500 vs 1383SNS: 959 vs 1500Broadcast: 348 vs 1000Live Vote (hidden): 606 vs 1000 (37.7% vs 62.3%)TOTAL: 7141 vs 7549

According to a netizen:

''I definitely think Seventeen because they have 'Don't Wanna Cry' as a big hit song but NCT doesn't have that hit song yet."

Another one argued:

"If we look at the album sales, NCT definitely is the next best boy group. They sold the most albums after BTS."

SEVENTEEN & NCT fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022

While the tussle for the number two spot remains undecided, SEVENTEEN fans have something else to look forward to in 2022. The band has just announced that they're ready to set the stage on fire in Japan.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



They are also reportedly to kick start their world tour early next year



Source: SEVENTEEN to perform their new Japanese single 'Ainochikara' for the first time at their Japanese version of 'Power of Love' concert on November 18They are also reportedly to kick start their world tour early next yearSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… SEVENTEEN to perform their new Japanese single 'Ainochikara' for the first time at their Japanese version of 'Power of Love' concert on November 18They are also reportedly to kick start their world tour early next yearSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/gqlXWuXaeh

The band has many hits and a few Japanese song adaptations lined up for its upcoming world tour. They hope to convey strength and hope through their music in these challenging times.

Jeff Benjamin @Jeff__Benjamin There's more international tour news coming in the next days as well! Stay tuned... There's more international tour news coming in the next days as well! Stay tuned...

NCT 127 fans were not left hanging either. The band recently announced that they'll pick up where they left off with their Neo City Tour. The tour will kick off in Seoul and three other cities in South Korea. The Neo City Tour was initially scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID19 pandemic.

With K-pop and Hallyu stars slowly resuming work overseas, the K-pop community continues to have many things to look forward to. Fans expect 2022 to be filled with excitement as many stars and idols kick off the new year through world tours and other overseas activities. While netizens wonder which band will become the next big global sensation, both bands bring their own spin to music, making this debate unwinnable.

