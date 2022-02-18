SEVENTEEN's sixth fan meeting to be held online and offline: Dates, ticket details and all you need to know

SEVENTEEN fans have good reason to rejoice as Pledis Entertainment, the band's label, confirmed their sixth fan meeting to be held both online and offline. With the fan meeting conducted through a flexible mode, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to see their favorite band live wherever they may be.
The fan meeting will be held in two parts, offline and online. The offline version will be held first on March 25 and 26, 2022 at 6.00 pm KST. Taking COVID-19 restrictions into consideration, the offline fan meet will only be available to South Korean citizens and residents of South Korea.
Post this, the online version of the fan meeting is scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022 at 5.00 pm KST. For more information regarding the tickets, fans and netizens can check out the Weverse shop.
Obviously, the band's fans all across the world are overjoyed at the fact that the band considers the constraints of international fans as well.
Netizens react to SEVENTEEN's latest fan-meet
Upon hearing the news that SEVENTEEN's fan meet was confirmed, fans expressed their joy. Since COVID-19, various artists have been forced to find new and unique online methods to stay in touch with their fans.
Now, with this hybrid model for a fan meet, fans have the opportunity to interact with the band without geographical constraints.
One netizen expressed that the band is being considerate towards their international fans.
A few other netizens expressed how happy the band and the fans would feel to reunite once again after so long.
What has SEVEENTEEN been up to?
The band recently had their come-back with their eight mini-album titled Your Choice. Clearly, it was highly anticipated by fans all over the world as it managed to top various international charts.
The song track debuted as No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and sold over a million copies within four days of its release, marking the fourth time the band had a million copies of their album sold. With this fan meet, fans have the opportunity to interact with the band and personally learn what they've been up to.