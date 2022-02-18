SEVENTEEN's sixth fan meeting to be held online and offline: Dates, ticket details and all you need to know

SEVENTEEN fans have good reason to rejoice as Pledis Entertainment, the band's label, confirmed their sixth fan meeting to be held both online and offline. With the fan meeting conducted through a flexible mode, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to see their favorite band live wherever they may be.

The fan meeting will be held in two parts, offline and online. The offline version will be held first on March 25 and 26, 2022 at 6.00 pm KST. Taking COVID-19 restrictions into consideration, the offline fan meet will only be available to South Korean citizens and residents of South Korea.

Post this, the online version of the fan meeting is scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022 at 5.00 pm KST. For more information regarding the tickets, fans and netizens can check out the Weverse shop.

Weverse @weverseofficial

2022 SVT 6TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> 개최 안내



일정을 비롯한 자세한 내용은



보러가기 weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/eb0990f2 개최 안내일정을 비롯한 자세한 내용은 #위버스 공지에서 확인해 보세요!보러가기 #세븐틴 과 캐럿이 TEAM SEVENTEEN으로 하나가 되는 순간2022 SVT 6TH FAN MEETING #세븐틴 과 캐럿이 TEAM SEVENTEEN으로 하나가 되는 순간2022 SVT 6TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> 개최 안내🎉일정을 비롯한 자세한 내용은 #위버스 공지에서 확인해 보세요!보러가기👉weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/eb0990f2 https://t.co/6TFIRBG52j

Obviously, the band's fans all across the world are overjoyed at the fact that the band considers the constraints of international fans as well.

Netizens react to SEVENTEEN's latest fan-meet

Upon hearing the news that SEVENTEEN's fan meet was confirmed, fans expressed their joy. Since COVID-19, various artists have been forced to find new and unique online methods to stay in touch with their fans.

Now, with this hybrid model for a fan meet, fans have the opportunity to interact with the band without geographical constraints.

JH. @j_eonghani



SVT 6TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND>



weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/e86e0214 Wear your seatbelt tight, Carats! Finally we're going to meet each other soon both online and offline through Carat Land.SVT 6TH FAN MEETING Wear your seatbelt tight, Carats! Finally we're going to meet each other soon both online and offline through Carat Land.SVT 6TH FAN MEETING <SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND>▶ weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/e86e0214 https://t.co/XifcljpIH9

One netizen expressed that the band is being considerate towards their international fans.

빛나 @bitnacheonsa04

-SEVENTEEN WILL MEET CARAT AGAIN-

🥺 The thing that makes my heart warm is that they will hold the fan meeting offline, even though only for Korean citizens. It doesn't matter because the point that we should underline is-SEVENTEEN WILL MEET CARAT AGAIN- The thing that makes my heart warm is that they will hold the fan meeting offline, even though only for Korean citizens. It doesn't matter because the point that we should underline is -SEVENTEEN WILL MEET CARAT AGAIN- 🥺😭💎💖💙

A few other netizens expressed how happy the band and the fans would feel to reunite once again after so long.

218 bros day!! @_woozistar seventeen will surely enjoy this caratland fan meet seventeen will surely enjoy this caratland fan meet 😭😭

Louise @alexa_dmrnn Watching caratland behinds cause seventeen will finally meet carats again :)) Watching caratland behinds cause seventeen will finally meet carats again :))

쿱정원🌻‧₊˚. @wonubliss seventeen is finally going to meet carats in caratland (offline) again. seventeen is finally going to meet carats in caratland (offline) again. 💖💎

What has SEVEENTEEN been up to?

The band recently had their come-back with their eight mini-album titled Your Choice. Clearly, it was highly anticipated by fans all over the world as it managed to top various international charts.

The song track debuted as No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and sold over a million copies within four days of its release, marking the fourth time the band had a million copies of their album sold. With this fan meet, fans have the opportunity to interact with the band and personally learn what they've been up to.

Edited by Atul S