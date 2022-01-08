Stray Kids announce they'll hold online and offline fan meet in February 2022

Save the dates: Stray Kids has announced it will meet its fans, both online and offline. The group has decided to hold in-person and virtual romantic fan meetings in time for Valentine's Day. Fans are waiting to meet their idols as they gear up for the most memorable days of their lives.

On January 7, 2022, the K-pop boy band announced their second #LoveSTAY fan meeting, SKZ’s Chocolate Factory. Stray Kids have been self-producing amazing projects. They are releasing content after content for their rising fanbase and there is no stopping them.

Time and Venue for the Stray Kids Meet & Greet

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed under the JYP Entertainment agency. The group consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, I.N., and Seungmin. Created through a reality show of the same name, the group has gained immense popularity.

In the poster that came with the news on their official Twitter account, the bandmates went for a candy-colored sweetness. The group announced that they will hold two fan meetings (SKZ’s CHOCOLATE FACTORY) in February. The meet and greet for February 12 will be at Olympic Hall at 6:00 p.m. KST. The in-person meeting on February 13 will also stream online through Naver’s Beyond LIVE at 5:00 p.m. KST.

More details about the meet and greet are supposed to follow soon. Stray Kids' new year plans and goals are exciting and ambitious. Fans are looking forward to their upcoming activities and accomplishments.

Stray Kids

The K-pop boy band has other interesting projects listed this year. Including their meet and greet this February, the group has also planned to release more content for fans to enjoy. This includes a highly-anticipated world tour, pop-up stores, and more.

Stray Kids released its Step Out series on December 31, 2021. The group released a re-cap video of the activities and achievements of the previous year. The group’s next goals for 2022 also include releasing two albums.

