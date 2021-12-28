J-Hope X Hoshi: Fans desperate for BTS and SEVENTEEN collab as the rapper’s latest Instagram post gains attention

BTS J-Hope’s latest Instagram post had two fandoms extremely excited. The rapper’s post about a tiger seemed to have a strong connection with the SEVENTEEN’s self-proclaimed “horangi”, Hoshi. The post attracted the attention of ARMYs and CARATs, and they are now desperate to see J-Hope collaborate with Hoshi.
Netizens trend ‘Hoshi Hobi’ as they want a BTS x SEVENTEEN collab
On December 27, BTS’ J-Hope uploaded pictures with a cute tiger with the caption “HoRanghae,” which is a mix of “horangi”, meaning “tiger” and “saranghae”, meaning “I love you” in Korean. A multi stan would instantly recognize the word, as Hoshi, a member of K-pop group SEVENTEEN, coined the term.
J-Hope might have captioned the post unknowingly with Hoshi’s catchphrase, but there are chances he might have done it purposely too, especially after the BTS member teased his mixtape sequel, Hope World 2, just a couple of days ago.
The adorable coincidence (or maybe not) had fans swooning over a possible collaboration between the two dance leaders of prominent K-pop groups. J-Hope is the dance leader, co-choreographer, and rapper of BTS, while Hoshi is the leader of the Performance Team, a lead vocalist and choreographer of SEVENTEEN.
Fans soon started trending ‘Hoshi Hobi’ and ‘Horanghae’ on Twitter while making up hilarious situations of the two K-pop idols collaborating.
The speculation didn't just end there. Fans even found Hoshi's like on J-Hope's post.
What does "Horanghae" stand for?
The term "Horanghae" stems from Hoshi's stage name itself. The SEVENTEEN member described his onstage persona as similar to a tiger’s sharp gaze, and hence, chose his stage name as “Ho-shi”. He later coined the term “Horanghae” as a word of endearment for fans.
BTS also have their own equivalent to a newly coined magical three word - “Borahae” - meaning “I Purple You.” which was coined by member V. "Hae" is a common suffix in the Korean language. However, J-Hope chose to caption it with "HoRanghae," in connection with the cute tiger on his wall.
It may seem like a far stretch, but as K-pop stars are masters at dropping subtle hints, collaboration doesn’t seem too far off the chart between BTS’ J-Hope and SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Hope World 2’s release, a sequel to J-Hope’s first mixtape, Hope World, which gave fans incredible songs such as Airplane.