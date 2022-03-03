BTS Allegiant Stadium Seating Chart for 2022 Las Vegas concert

BTS' highly-awaited Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas tickets went on sale on March 3 and fans quickly sprang to learn about the Allegiant Stadium seating chart. BTS’ PTD concert will be held at the second-most expensive stadium in Vegas across four days in April.

ARMYs are naturally excited about the group spending four days in Las Vegas and need as much information regarding the Allegiant Stadium seating chart, vaccine information, bag policy, and more.

The concert will commence in Seoul in March, before moving towards Las Vegas. There have also been multiple analyst reports predicting a world tour.

BTS’ PTD 2022 concert: Allegiant Stadium Seating Chart

The news of BTS resuming its PTD tour in Las Vegas’ dome stadium, the Allegiant Stadium, brought with it multitudes of excitement and the adrenaline rush of buying a ticket.

The ticket-buying experience for BTS’ concerts is often referred to as The Hunger Games, as there are only few seats for thousands of fans wanting to see them in person. Knowing the best seats within different budgets requires a look at the Allegiant Stadium seating chart, as it keeps on changing.

Due to the pandemic, the 65,000 (expandable to 71,835) seats at the Allegiant Stadium will be open to fewer people. However, that didn’t stop fans from securing their tickets. The Allegiant Stadium seating chart quickly became a hot topic as fans tried to find the best seats for themselves.

Allegiant Stadium's seating chart changes based on the type of event held. Although concerts have certain charts, changes can be made depending on the stage.

For BTS' concert, the stadium seats behind the stage will be unavailable. The seats come in different tiers and grow expensive as fans near the stage.

Allegiant Stadium seating chart during the pre-sales period (Image via @BTSMerchUpdates/Twitter)

ADA seats are also available in various sections throughout the stadium. These seats give disabled persons accessible seating to enjoy the concert.

Allegiant Stadium seating chart for ADA seats in general (Image via Allegiant Stadium website)

Allegiant Stadium Vaccine Requirements and Bag Policy

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale. Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.

The stadium follows a strict vaccine requirement policy. Attendees will have to show either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours or provide proof of full vaccination. Masks are also mandatory.

For bag checks, the stadium will charge a $20 non-refundable fee per bag. The payment will only be taken by cashless payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit or credit cards, or other mobile payments.

The stadium also has clear instructions for the type of bags one can bring into the venue. As stated on their website, attendees can bring a clear (transparent) vinyl, plastic, or PVC bag with a size not extending 12” x 6” x 12”.

Small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” x 2” can also be used. Other eligible bags include a clear plastic fanny pack and a 1-gallon plastic freezer bag.

Approved bags at the venue (Image via Allegiant Stadium website)

There will be exceptions in terms of necessary medical items. The bags listed below are not allowed inside the venue under any circumstances.

Non-approved bags (Image via Allegiant Stadium website)

Concert tickets sold out in a couple of hours

As expected, the phenomenal K-pop group BTS has sold out all four shows in just three hours of Pre-Sales. Ticketmaster introduced the Pre-Sales period for ARMYs who bought the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP and opened 100% of the tickets for sales. The move ensured that only the group’s fans get their hands on concert tickets, not scalpers or resellers.

Reportedly, concert tickets weren’t open to the Allegiant Stadium season ticket holders either. Season ticket holders get access to all events at the stadium, but it seems that the stadium did not open the K-pop group's tickets to them to ensure that only fans get the tickets.

Kourin⁷ @AngKourin @TMTaskForce Saw this on reddit. Apprently Allegiant employees weren't able to get tickets either, calling it "the most locked down show they've ever worked." So when they said 100% for ARMY presale, they really meant it! @TMTaskForce Saw this on reddit. Apprently Allegiant employees weren't able to get tickets either, calling it "the most locked down show they've ever worked." So when they said 100% for ARMY presale, they really meant it! https://t.co/0lZKaYYBnk

Meanwhile, the Allegiant Stadium concert holds even more importance as it will signify BTS meeting fans after an expectedly eventful night at the 2022 Grammys. The group has been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The group will host concerts on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

