ITZY postpones live event after Ryujin tests positive for COVID-19 

A number of ITZY group members testing positive for COVID-19 has resulted in their agency releasing a new schedule for the group's future events.

Three of the five members have already fallen victims to the virus at this point. While Lia and Yeji were the first two to test positive, Chaeryeong soon followed suit. The most recent member to be diagnosed with COVID-19 is Ryujin.

Two ITZY Live events have been postponed until now

On February 27, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement regarding a change in ITZY's schedule for the day, due to Ryujin's diagnosis. In the statement, the agency gave an update about Ryujin' health. The idol took a PCR test following a positive result from a self test kit. On February 27, the PCR test also returned positive, confirming the contraction of the virus.

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment

This is an announcement regarding ITZY member Ryujin’s schedule “February Official Fanclub Live” which was scheduled for today.

In the morning of February 27, to attend her upcoming schedules, she took a self-test kit preemptively, which turned out to be positive. With that, we will be bringing her to the hospital for a PCR test.

Ryujin has already taken her booster shot.

She does not have any symptoms including cough.

With the PCR test’s result, we will take necessary measures according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities."

In light of the situation, JYP Entertainment announced the postponement of the live stream event scheduled for the day, the "February Official Fanclub Live."

"With that, we would like to announce that the “February Official Fanclub Live” schedule for today will be postponed.

Our artists’ health is our priority, and in order to bring their best healthy side to their fans, we will put treatment and recovery at first"

This is not the only event that was reshuffled following the COVID-19 cases in the group. Their 1st fan meet was scheduled for February 19 KST. However, with three members diagnosed with the virus, ITZY The 1st Fan Meeting was postponed and rescheduled for April 9.

The fan meet will also be streamed live through the Beyond LIVE platform, allowing fans from all around the world to join.

Among the members who were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier, all three are now out of quarantine and are recovering.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod