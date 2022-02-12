ITZY cancels 3rd anniversary broadcast after group member Lia tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop girl group ITZY has announced the cancelation of their 3rd anniversary YouTube live broadcast. The update comes after group member Lia tested positive for Covid-19. The group’s agency released a statement confirming the news.

The South Korean girl group, formed by JYP entertainment, consists of five members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. The group’s fourth EP, Guess Who, was released on April 2021 with the catchy lead single In the Morning. The music video has 188 million views and began trending shortly after the release.

Fans pray and hope for ITZY's Lia to recover soon

On February 12, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced the cancelation of the group's 3rd anniversary YouTube live broadcast. The agency confirmed that group member Lia took a precautionary self-test prior to attending a schedule.

Unfortunately, the results came back positive. The announcement read,

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are informing you regarding ITZY member Lia's condition, as well as the upcoming 3rd anniversary live broadcast scheduled for later today. On the morning of February 12, during a precautionary self-test kit test conducted prior to attending a schedule, Lia's test results returned positive. She was immediately taken to a hospital and underwent a PCR test. She is now awaiting her results."

The agency stated that Lisa has completed her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and will follow all health guidelines.

Meanwhile, other group members took precautionary self-tests and are currently waiting on the results. JYP Entertainment ended the message by stating that the group's 3rd anniversary live broadcast will be canceled. They stated in the announcement,

"As a result, the group's 3rd-anniversary live broadcast has been canceled. We will update you with Lia's and the other members' PCR test results as well as ITZY's future schedules as details become available."

Fans took to social media to express their concerns and pray for Lia's speedy recovery. They are awaiting updates regarding the health and safety of all the members.

GET WEEL SOON, LIA. 🥺🤍

#ITZY @ITZYofficial LIA tested positive from COVID19. She has completed her second dose of the vaccine and is showing no symptoms. She's currently self-isolating.GET WEEL SOON, LIA. 🥺🤍 LIA tested positive from COVID19. She has completed her second dose of the vaccine and is showing no symptoms. She's currently self-isolating.GET WEEL SOON, LIA. 🥺🤍#ITZY @ITZYofficial

Let's all pray for Lia's fast recovery 🏻



#ITZY #LIA #MIDZY It's been 3 years with ITZY sadly lia was positive in covid and their live was cancelledLet's all pray for Lia's fast recovery #ITZY _3rd_Anniversary It's been 3 years with ITZY sadly lia was positive in covid and their live was cancelled 😢Let's all pray for Lia's fast recovery 🙏🏻#ITZY_3rd_Anniversary#ITZY #LIA #MIDZY https://t.co/SB4tbSI2eo

G @GiezelAngela I hope she gets well soon. Let's pray for her fast recovery guys!!! 🏻 @allkpop Ohh nooI hope she gets well soon. Let's pray for her fast recovery guys!!! @allkpop Ohh noo 😭 I hope she gets well soon. Let's pray for her fast recovery guys!!! 🙏🏻❤

More updates on the K-pop group

On January 27, 2022, The Pokémon Company revealed that they were collaborating with K-pop girl group ITZY to promote their new game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokémon Company released their first advertisement in which the girls can be seen playing the new video game. The group’s hit track Wannabe was chosen as the official tie-up song and can be heard in the background of the advertisement.

