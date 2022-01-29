ITZY is joining forces with Pokémon to promote their latest release

The K-pop girl group ITZY is tying up with Pokémon to treat fans with something special. Throughout the group's nearly three-year career, they have taken on different personas. In their latest endeavor, the girls are ready to take on their most interesting role till date.

The South Korean girl group was formed by JYP entertainment consisting of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. The group debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album It'z Different.

"That's so cool": Fans react to ITZY x Pokémon collaboration

On January 27, 2022, The Pokémon Company revealed via its official Facebook page that they were partnering with ITZY to promote their new game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The gaming company announced that the new collaboration will include a commercial video, making-of video, and a TikTok clip, which will be released on February 9, 2022.

Additionally, ITZY's hit single Wannabe was chosen as the official tie-up song. Notably, this tie-up is only the "first part" of the collaboration, which means that this partnership is expected to continue for a while. More information will be provided soon by the game developer.

In the picture released, Yeji and Yuna are both holding a mobile phone, while Ryujin and Lia are holding a Nintendo Switch, and Chaeryong has a card from the official card game.

In a press release regarding the new collaboration project, via Nintendo Enthusiast, ITZY revealed that they felt “honoured” to be given the opportunity to work with the world-famous gaming franchise. The group members expressed their excitement over the collaboration, with Yeji saying:

"I was happy to hear that I could work with Pokémon, which is known by many people and which I have loved since I was a child."

Chaeryong remarked:

“I’m very happy to be working with Pokémon. I’ve been watching it ever since I was a kid, so I feel honored and nostalgic at the same time.”

About the tie-up, Luna stated:

“I’m really happy that we decided to tie up with Pokémon. Please give me much anticipation and love for the future with my favorite Pokémon and their friends.” - Yuna

Lisa, whose favorite character is Eevee, recalled:

“When I was a kid, I would also watch Pokémon in front of the TV every morning. It was my routine for the day.”

Meanwhile, Ryujin stated the following about her childhood game:

“When I was playing games as a child, my parents got angry with me for playing too much.”

Avid gamers and fans of the K-pop girl group took to social media platforms to express their anticipation and look forward to a solid adventure with the gaming company and ITZY.

riu🍬 @candyryujin OMG POKÉMON AND ITZY

THIS IS SUPER HUGE! OMG POKÉMON AND ITZYTHIS IS SUPER HUGE! https://t.co/IiaTnTMyVQ

#1 midzymon ≷ @__ryujinloml



ITZY X POKEMON

#ITZYxPOKEMON

@ITZYofficial THIS POKEMON AND ITZY COLLABORATION IS SO RANDOM LITERALLY NO ONE EXPECTED IT SJDJSK ITS SO FUN I LOVE ITITZY X POKEMON THIS POKEMON AND ITZY COLLABORATION IS SO RANDOM LITERALLY NO ONE EXPECTED IT SJDJSK ITS SO FUN I LOVE ITITZY X POKEMON#ITZYxPOKEMON @ITZYofficial https://t.co/AEPVDT1FwK

YEJI INTERNATIONAL @YEJI_INTL



ITZY X POKÉMON



Q: Do you have any memories concerning Pokemon?



A (Yeji): I've heard a few times that I look like Eevee. Eevee is one of my favourite characters so it made me feel good



@ITZYofficial #있지 #ITZY #예지 ’s Update ] 220127ITZY X POKÉMONQ: Do you have any memories concerning Pokemon?A (Yeji): I've heard a few times that I look like Eevee. Eevee is one of my favourite characters so it made me feel good [ #예지’s Update ] 220127ITZY X POKÉMONQ: Do you have any memories concerning Pokemon?A (Yeji): I've heard a few times that I look like Eevee. Eevee is one of my favourite characters so it made me feel good@ITZYofficial #있지 #ITZY https://t.co/9PQo0XwwnU

timi ≷ @itztimi_ can’t wait for the commercial aaa



ITZY X POKEMON

#ITZYxPOKEMON

@ITZYofficial IM PROUD OF THESE GIRLScan’t wait for the commercial aaaITZY X POKEMON IM PROUD OF THESE GIRLS 😭 can’t wait for the commercial aaaITZY X POKEMON#ITZYxPOKEMON @ITZYofficial https://t.co/ImPPhAC9OY

Gamers stated that the latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arecus, is noted for its big departure from past games in the franchise. It features an open world, brand new mechanics, and serves as a bit of a prequel to the main series.

Also Read Article Continues below

This isn' the first time that the gaming world and K-pop industry collaborated with each other. Last year, JYP Entertainment's girl group TWICE joined forces to advertise the popular Nintendo Switch console, along with a variety of games like and a variety of games like Mario Party Superstars, Miitopia, and Ring Fit Adventures.

Edited by Ashish Yadav