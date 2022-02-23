ITZY confirms rescheduled date for its first fan meeting after group members Yeji, Lia and Chaeryeong recover from COVID-19

K-pop group ITZY confirmed the new date for its first official fan meeting, and the girls are ready to meet their fans. Previously, the group members Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong tested positive for COVID-19, due to which the group had to postpone their scheduled activities.

Their agency, JYP Entertainment, stated that the three idols received two doses of the vaccine and were undergoing treatment at home. They also followed the guidelines given by government health authorities.

Following the notice, the agency also canceled the group’s third anniversary Birthday Party YouTube live broadcast, which was scheduled for February 12

Fans celebrate ITZY's full-power return

On February 22, 2022, the K-pop girl group announced the rescheduled date for their first official fan meet and greet. The fan meeting, ITZY The 1st Fan Meeting: ITZY MIDZY, Fly!, will take place on April 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm KST at Seoul’s Yes 24 Live Hall.

The upcoming event will be the group’s first fansign since their Fan Party Live in March 2020. It will also be their first official fan meeting since their debut in February 2021, which was scheduled at the same venue.

Upon seeing the update, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and were relieved to learn that Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong had fully recovered from the virus. They also admired the members for being brave and strong throughout their period of illness.

우란≷ @ryumyworld @ITZYofficial Stay safe and stay healthy ITZY and MIDZY @ITZYofficial Stay safe and stay healthy ITZY and MIDZY❤❤❤

ITZYmyl♡ves @YannielovesITZY @ITZYofficial Please stay safe and be careful our lovely ITZY ♡ @ITZYofficial Please stay safe and be careful our lovely ITZY ♡😘🙏

✿ @midcys itzy is free from covid, itzy is officially coming back on april with their first ever japanese single, their fanmeeting that got postponed is happening on april and we will see them this weekend with the celebration of their third year as itzy!



itzy is free from covid, itzy is officially coming back on april with their first ever japanese single, their fanmeeting that got postponed is happening on april and we will see them this weekend with the celebration of their third year as itzy! https://t.co/nzzmWqVh1A

VOLTAGE @chaerryeongg ITZY JAPANESE COMEBACK AND FIRST FANMEETING IN APRIL AND MOST LIKELY TEASING FOR THEIR COMEBACK IN MAY LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ITZY JAPANESE COMEBACK AND FIRST FANMEETING IN APRIL AND MOST LIKELY TEASING FOR THEIR COMEBACK IN MAY LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/hTQeorRjiq

⚡roxieee ≷ @roxieeeisamidzy Just woke up and i see chaeryeong has recovered, japanese album, fanmeeting and possible world tour. ITZY world domination coming thru! Our girls really will comeback stronger than ever! Just woke up and i see chaeryeong has recovered, japanese album, fanmeeting and possible world tour. ITZY world domination coming thru! Our girls really will comeback stronger than ever! https://t.co/SFE5o3oPHY

Latest updates on the K-pop group

The group revealed some exciting news to fans recently. On January 27, 2022, the group revealed that The Pokémon Company was collaborating with them to promote their new game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Later, the gaming company released its first advertisement for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in which the girls can be seen playing the new video game. The group’s hitmaker Wannabe was chosen as the official tie-up song and can be heard in the background of the commercial.

On February 22, 2022, Pokémon Company released a making-of video, which shows the girls posing for the camera with Pikachu’s plush toys and more. The video also displayed a behind-the-scenes version of WANNA BE A LEGEND edition.

Edited by Danyal Arabi