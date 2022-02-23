NMIXX’s debut music video ‘O.O’ accused of plagiarism by ATINYs

JYP Entertainment’s new group, NMIXX, debuted on February 22 and was once again swept by plagiarism allegations. The group’s debut song, O.O, from the album AD MARE, received incredibly polarizing responses. The agency soon came under fire as ATEEZ fans, both international and South Korean, saw similarities between the music videos and accused them of plagiarism.

The seven-member girl group's debut has been one of the most highly-anticipated debuts of the year but was still prone to criticism. The group's logo was accused of copying MONSTA X's logo. The O.O music video's similarities to ATEEZ's have now become another point of debate.

ATEEZ fans demand an apology from JYP Entertainment for NMIXX’s music video

sara @HONGSMINGKI ateez took traveling seriously because they ended up in another group’s debut video ateez took traveling seriously because they ended up in another group’s debut video https://t.co/7JEXiwYxbA

As the new wave of solid and elegant concepts takes over, the girl group debuts, NMIXX’s music video for O.O from their debut album AD MARE fits right in. The music video surprised fans with its creativity and blending multiple concepts into one. While the multiple outfits, beat, and set changes looked spectacular, ATINYs, ATEEZ’s fans, noticed that the scenes closely resembled their group’s music videos.

Fans pointed out multiple scenes from O.O and ATEEZ’s Illusion and The Real, drawing a side-by-side comparison. Four scenes, in particular, triggered controversy - a pirate ship flying across a pink sky, a group dancing in the background of an abandoned ship, a rooftop view, and a street dance view.

KQ Entertainment’s powerful boy group ATEEZ has its entire concept based on pirates and finding the lost treasure. While it is not the first group to have a pirate concept, it is the only group that has built an entire story around it since its debut.

The strong resemblance to pirate ships in the O.O music video elicited a response. The plagiarism allegations trended on Instiz, a South Korean online forum with fans trending JYP_표절논란_해명해 (#JYP_Plagiariam_Controversy_Explain) and #JYP_해명해_사과해_인정해 (#JYP_Explain_Apologize_Acknowledge).

ATEEZ’s fans explained their stance, stating that they’re neither gatekeeping the pirate concept nor throwing hate at the girl group. Instead, they call out JYP Entertainment and their production team for almost no research and basing the group’s music and video on a concept ATEEZ created.

goldy @queenhyyh @myoviz sorry to break it to you but even their storyline is the same @myoviz sorry to break it to you but even their storyline is the same https://t.co/hZKl7sdCah

Aya khl @KimAya68431995 @queenhyyh @myoviz BRO WTF THEYRE COPYING ATEEZ'S STORY LINE JYP PLS DO A BETTER JOB BRO YOU'RE EMBARRASSING YOURSELF @queenhyyh @myoviz BRO WTF THEYRE COPYING ATEEZ'S STORY LINE JYP PLS DO A BETTER JOB BRO YOU'RE EMBARRASSING YOURSELF

Meanwhile, some fans have also noticed the similarities between NMIXX and aespa. They believe that JYP Entertainment is creating a girl group like the Savage group. One fan compared the concept teasers, photo angles, and physical album designs.

bum 범✧✨🐯║ RV║TXT║æ║ive ✪ Sparks Collector ✪ @YeonSeungBin NO HATE, JUST AN OPINION OR COMMENT



NMIXX vs. AESPA thread



I am just wondering if JYP is trying to mimic AESPA??



That may tell that NMIXX is a JYP’s version of AESPA??



NO HATE, JUST AN OPINION OR COMMENT

NMIXX vs. AESPA thread

I am just wondering if JYP is trying to mimic AESPA??

That may tell that NMIXX is a JYP's version of AESPA??

From concept to concept…

Fans of TXT, LOONA, and ENHYPEN also expressed that certain scenes resembled the group’s music video. The plagiarism controversy continues to trend on Twitter and South Korean forums.

va💀💦 @vasilissaadair instiz full of knetz/ktiny talking about the similarity between ateez and nmixx, and a lot pointed out how serious ateez and kq are about their pirate concept. instiz full of knetz/ktiny talking about the similarity between ateez and nmixx, and a lot pointed out how serious ateez and kq are about their pirate concept. https://t.co/whuw9hWaar

hj의 ✿ @bluyu_u intiz [ 220222 ]

"ateez and nmixx's similarly issue"

comments :

- im not a fan of ateez, but i assumed i was the only one who thought of ateez when i saw the mv..

- u can argue that some are coincidences but the others are ...not.

- outright plagiarism. intiz [ 220222 ]"ateez and nmixx's similarly issue"comments :- im not a fan of ateez, but i assumed i was the only one who thought of ateez when i saw the mv..- u can argue that some are coincidences but the others are ...not.- outright plagiarism. https://t.co/IyDZsrMFqz

Apart from the plagiarism allegations, the new experimental pop genre JYP Entertainment aimed to debut, the group isn’t receiving positive responses either.

gumball (???) @iwyunho cant even defend nmixx cause the song shit too! cant even defend nmixx cause the song shit too! https://t.co/0Tph2oVpZ7

⚡ @sanayeon1000 i do feel kinda bad for the nmixx girls. they're all so young and they've trained for so long just to be given a shitty debut song. jype is very evil i do feel kinda bad for the nmixx girls. they're all so young and they've trained for so long just to be given a shitty debut song. jype is very evil

Alexandria: Getting ready for Queendom @ShalalaLoona twitter.com/CrystyIeMeth/s… ryan 💿 @CrystyIeMeth i feel like nmixx’s song being awful is fair payback for some of y’all pre-ordering their album last summer before the members were even revealed i feel like nmixx’s song being awful is fair payback for some of y’all pre-ordering their album last summer before the members were even revealed 😭 https://t.co/nTfANuiz3g No release date, no members revealed, not even a group name revealed, company stans are crazy No release date, no members revealed, not even a group name revealed, company stans are crazy 😭 twitter.com/CrystyIeMeth/s…

ً @hueningsoIo the song.... idk i'm confused? it was all over the place god i feel bad does jyp hate nmixx? tf is happeningthe song.... idk i'm confused? it was all over the place god i feel bad does jyp hate nmixx? tf is happening 😭 the song.... idk i'm confused? it was all over the place god i feel bad

☺︎ @skzlores Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster [DEBUT] NMIXX “O.O” 07PM KST Update:



#18 Bugs

#210 Genie [DEBUT] NMIXX “O.O” 07PM KST Update:#18 Bugs#210 Genie I'm so sorry nmixx you had to have the worst debut song I personally ever heard in kpop twitter.com/kchartsmaster/… I'm so sorry nmixx you had to have the worst debut song I personally ever heard in kpop twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

However, people also emphasized that the NMIXX members shouldn’t be thrown under the bus irrespective of the fandom. The members trained for years to debut and shouldn’t be discredited for their hard work because of the agency’s decision.

별이 @ilove3001san

Please refrain from swearing at other artists.

It is the business of the agency and the agency

Please don't hurt the artist.

ATINY please don't do that.



#JYP_해명해_사과해_인정해

#JYP_표절논란_해명해 twitter.com/ilove3001san/s… 별이 @ilove3001san

그쪽 판까지 넘어가서 욕설하고 그러지 말아주세요 소속사와 소속사끼리의 일입니다.

아티스트 얼굴에 먹칠하는 짓 하지 말아주세요 우리 티니는 그런 짓 하지 맙시다 제발 부탁드려요



#JYP_해명해_사과해_인정해

Let's not do anything that harms the artists on both sides.

Please refrain from swearing at other artists.

It is the business of the agency and the agency

Please don't hurt the artist.

ATINY please don't do that.

#JYP_해명해_사과해_인정해
#JYP_표절논란_해명해

eva @nmixxlore it's upsetting bc these girls trained for YEARS to finally debut only to be met with so much hate. i know y'all absolutely hate the song and the "mixx pop" thing but pls leave the girls out of it. y'all say ur hating on jype but we all know that's just not the case it's upsetting bc these girls trained for YEARS to finally debut only to be met with so much hate. i know y'all absolutely hate the song and the "mixx pop" thing but pls leave the girls out of it. y'all say ur hating on jype but we all know that's just not the case

There has been no official comment from JYP Entertainment yet.

