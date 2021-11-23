Fans scream ‘ATEEZ World Domination’ as group sells out 2022 World Tour

The charismatic ATEEZ’s popularity has jumped heaps during the last couple of years, and it shows. The Fireworks singers now have another world tour completely sold out in their long list of achievements.

Statistically, the 2022 world tour, titled The Fellowship: The Beginning of the End (henceforth Beginning of the End), is the group's second sold-out world tour. ATINYs, the loyal fandom, sold out the previously canceled 2020 world tour The Fellowship: Map the Treasure as well.

The boy group's European and U.S. world tours sold out previously for Beginning of the End. In the latest news, its tickets for three days in Seoul were sold out too. As a result, fans have started calling the sold-out phase an ATEEZ World Domination phase.

‘Deja Vu’ singers ATEEZ sell out the 2022 world tour in US, Europe, and Seoul

ATEEZ(에이티즈) @ATEEZofficial



🗓 2022. 1. 7 - 1. 9

📍 SEOUL



🗓 2022. 1. 18 - 1. 30

📍 USA



🗓 2022. 2. 13 - 3. 1

📍 EUROPE



ATEEZ’s Beginning of the End world tour was announced a week and a half ago, on November 14. The surprising news took fans by storm with their enthusiasm climbing through the roof.

The excitement was evident when fan accounts started updating sold-out venues one by one. U.S. cities Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, Dallas and Los Angeles, and European legs Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Madrid sold out within minutes.

As per several outlets, the London venue saw 54k fans lined up for tickets, once again showcasing the global fanbase the Say My Name group has captured with its extraordinary performances.

J | ATINY DAY 🥺♥️ @HongSuk___ THEY SOLD OUT THEIR CONCERT TIX 😭😭 I AM SO PROUD 😭😭 THEY SOLD OUT THEIR CONCERT TIX 😭😭 I AM SO PROUD 😭😭

The group’s ever-growing popularity once again attracted audience attention as its three-day kick-off in Seoul got sold out in the fan club pre-sales only, leaving no tickets for the general public sale.

With the news of the fourth-generation leaders selling out Seoul's tickets too, fans believe they are finally getting recognized for their limitless talent in their own country. On the international front, the group was the fifth-most-tweeted musician in the US in 2020, speaking volumes about its recognition.

For a group that debuted in 2018, having a sold-out world tour is no ordinary feat. Showcasing how proud fans are of the group, they started calling the time ‘ATEEZ world domination’.

yunho love bot (📚) @YUNH0E Dallas, Amsterdam, Chicago, Berlin, London, Madrid, LA, and Atlanta tixx got SOLD OUT IN JUST MINS..... atiny yall are insane for this 😭 Dallas, Amsterdam, Chicago, Berlin, London, Madrid, LA, and Atlanta tixx got SOLD OUT IN JUST MINS..... atiny yall are insane for this 😭

A small ray of hope still shines for fans. Tickets for Paris have not yet started and the moment it opens, fans believe it will be similar to a battlefield.

Hoᥒɠʝooᥒɠ_ƒɾ 🦋 홍나비 (in 🇰🇷) @Hongjoongfr Ateez ont sold out Séoul y a plus une place disponible!! 😭 Il reste plus que Paris 🥺 Ateez ont sold out Séoul y a plus une place disponible!! 😭 Il reste plus que Paris 🥺 https://t.co/4jKLeqPRZ6

𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐀⁷ is back, but still depressed @LUNARSUNKITTEN So basically everyone is coming to Paris for ateez cause the tickets were sold out.

This is gonna be war, BAGUETTINYS RASSEMBLEMENT So basically everyone is coming to Paris for ateez cause the tickets were sold out.This is gonna be war, BAGUETTINYS RASSEMBLEMENT

Beginning of the End is a continuation of their previous tour, hence, a majority of the tickets from Map the Treasure were still valid for the 2022 world. Seeing tickets sell out at incredible speed, fans are demanding KQ Entertainment add more concert dates.

Mitchie ✨ @atzjoong_ @ATEEZofficial ADD AN EXTRA DAY FOR DALLAS PLSSSS IM BEGGING 😭😭😭😭💔 @ATEEZofficial ADD AN EXTRA DAY FOR DALLAS PLSSSS IM BEGGING 😭😭😭😭💔

Flynn ✨ @shinestarFlynnn @ATEEZofficial Bestie it’s time to add some more dates 👀 Canada looks fun for example @ATEEZofficial Bestie it’s time to add some more dates 👀 Canada looks fun for example

ATEEZ will start the Beginning of the End world tour in Seoul in January 2022 and then head to the US, and consequently, Europe. The much-hyped-about tour will end in March 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan