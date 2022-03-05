BTS creates history by breaking 3 New Guinness World Records in February 2022

BTS is in the stars tonight and are setting new records within the music industry. It goes without saying that the boy group works hard and reaps the benefits of its production and endless talent.

The K-pop phenomenon recently broke three Guinness World Records. It is only three months into the new year and the group has created history on social media platforms. Thanks to their loyal and dedicated fanbase, ARMY, the septet continues to succeed.

BTS continues to add records to its already impressive career

Despite being on an extended hiatus, the renowned K-pop boy group has proven to be #1. The group created ripples on the internet with its exclusive artist-made collection, which was in great demand and sold out within minutes.

Additionally, they became the first Korean act to win back-to-back IFPI Global Recording Artists of the Year Awards.

The septet has set new records on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

By the end of February 2022, the group reached 60,151,959 followers on Instagram, the most fan following of any music group on the platform. The previous record was also held by BTS, who initially broke the record in April 2021 after reaching over 40,220,226 followers.

Official Instagram account of the K-pop boy group (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

The group continued to break records when each member created individual accounts in December 2021. Groupmate V notched the record for the fastest account to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, in just 43 minutes. Within 4 hours and 52 minutes, the icon earned the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on the platform.

The septet’s success continues on the video-focused platform TikTok. Their official account has 45.7 million followers, a number that continues to grow every day. This follower count makes them the only music group with the most following on the platform, alongside making them #16 in the list of among TikTok’s overall most-popular accounts.

Their official Twitter handle also became the account with the most followers for a music group in history on the platform. The record was previously set in 2017 by English-Irish pop boy band, One Direction, with 31.6 million followers.

The South Korean boy group broke this record in February 2022 with 37.6 million followers.

Official Twitter handle of the K-pop group (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

The group is certainly not averse to Guinness World Records, as they hold more than 25 titles under their belts, including a number of records on various Billboard charts.

Most recently, their hit track Butter ranked #1 for 18 weeks on Billboard’s Digital Single chart, tying their own digital single, Dynamite. As of December 13, 2021, BTS has the most cumulative weekly ranking on the chart, beating out American singer Taylor Swift.

ARMY congratulates the legendary K-pop stars on their achievement

Upon seeing the monumental update, the group's fanbase, known as ARMY, took to social media platforms to congratulate the group on their success. Fans are also looking forward to BTS's future endeavors and achievements.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to perform their upcoming concert, Permission To Dance On Stage, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be a four-day event on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The passes for the concert sold out in a jiffy and according to Ticketmaster, there are no more passes available for public sale.

