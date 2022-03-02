What are the BTS members' birthdays in order?

It’s no secret that K-pop’s hit sensation BTS has been taking over the world, crossing unparalleled heights in the past few years. With the group’s ever-growing reach and fanbase, there might be some new ARMYs who might get confused about who’s who (or who’s the eldest) in the seven-piece boy group.

The K-pop industry is vastly different than the Western music industry. So if Jungkook addressing everyone else as “hyung” (term of respect for an older male) but no one addressing him as such comes off as a slight surprise, having the members’ birthdays in ascending order will help.

When do BTS members celebrate their birthdays?

Every year, the world lights up seven times to celebrate the BTS members’ birthdays. From Burj Khalifa ads, hot air balloons, plantation donations, to building gardens, running bus ads, fan cafes, and more, fans enjoy making their love for BTS leave a mark on their country. This simple guide to the members’ birthdays will help new ARMYs look for fun-filled months.

1) Jin - December 4, 1992 (Sagittarius)

Let’s start with the man who proudly wears the Worldwide Handsome crown, Kim Seok-jin. Widely recognized by his stage name, Jin was born on December 4, 1992, and is the eldest in the boy group (standing at the age of 29). He debuted at the age of 21 (which now seems like a really old age to debut) but has been the members' pillar and the go-to advice guy.

2) SUGA - March 9, 1993 (Pisces)

The soon-to-be 29-year-old SUAGA (aka Min Yoon-gi) is BTS’ most introverted member. Along with RM, he is the writer and producer for the group and has made his mark on the vast, artful discography spanning over a decade. He is also one of the most sought-after and celebrated producers in the K-pop industry.

3) J-Hope - February 18, 1994 (Aquarius)

The group’s sunshine, J-Hope, is a member whose age might confuse new fans. The 28-year-old idol's goofy personality sometimes leads many to believe that he is much younger. He is one of the rappers, producers, and lyricists for the group too. His ever-shining personality has fans lovingly calling him their "Hope," both metaphorically and literally.

4) RM - September 12, 1994 (Virgo)

The third-oldest is RM (also known as Kim Nam-joon), who was born on September 12, 1994. The 27-year-old is the leader of BTS. Just like the position, RM bridges the gap between the group and the agency. He is one of the producers and writers for the group, but also occasionally works with other labelmates. With an IQ of 148, his lyricism is often applauded by critics.

5) Jimin - October 13, 1995 (Libra)

The 26-year-old Park Ji-min was born on October 13, 1995. He studied contemporary dance and was the top student in his department at Busan High School of Art. The idol is now recognized for his flawless, smooth-like-butter dance moves and angelic voice. Like other BTS members, he too has donated to organizations in need multiple times, often in secrecy.

6) V - December 30, 1995 (Capricorn)

The second-youngest in the group is Kim Tae-hyung. Widely known as V, he was born on December 30. He shares his birth year with Jimin, and the duo’s close friendship has often led to fans calling them soulmates. A fun personality, unique Tae-Tae language, deep voice, and visuals are some of the many charms the idol possesses.

7) Jungkook - September 1, 1997 (Virgo)

The youngest in the group is Jeon Jung-kook. The idol is often referred to as the ‘Golden Maknae’ because he is splendid in everything he does - singing, rapping, boxing, swimming, painting, and running. As the youngest, he is pampered the most by the members. BTS has often talked about Jungkook reaching the perfectionist level in whatever he chooses to do and his strong willpower to succeed every time.

To round up the BTS members’ ages in order, it is Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Meanwhile, the K-pop group will officially end its second leave when they perform for the Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Seoul on March 10.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

