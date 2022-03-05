BLACKPINK showcases ethereal beauty in vintage outfits for its Welcoming Collection 2022 photos

The iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK recently stunned fans with their latest Welcoming Collection 2022 photos. Despite being on an extended hiatus, each member does their best to keep fans updated and entertained.

The group's agency, YG Entertainment, has not confirmed their comeback to the music scene, but has released a Welcoming Collection kit which consists of various items. Though fans wanted more than a merchandise drop, they happily expressed their feelings on seeing the girls styled in chic outfits.

"Four Queens": Fans react to BLACKPINK's jaw-dropping Welcoming Collection 2022 photos

The world-famous K-pop girl group has created ripples on the internet with the latest drop of their Welcoming Collection 2022 photos. Embracing vintage beauty to its best, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa nailed their photo shoot with eye-popping outfits.

For this year’s package the girls brought the past into the present and modeled in styles inspired by old trends. BLACKPINK's Jisoo, who recently created a storm at Paris Fashion Week by representing Dior, wore a black babydoll dress and accessorized the outfit with white stockings, platform heels, and an 80’s high ponytail.

Jisoo was also styled in a Mean Girls inspired outfit with a plaid skirt, pencil heels, and a purple corset with a shirt tucked inside. Her hair was braided into pigtails which gave off schoolgirl vibes.

Additionally, the K-pop idol stunned fans with her third picture and defined the term Goddess. Jisoo was clad in Dior’s Greek concept clothing which consisted of a delicate light-weight gown with off-shoulder sleeves.

BLACKPINK's Rose wore a polka dot black dress with cherry-red heels, white knee-length socks, and a black belt around her waist. The musician was also clad in a full-black dress for her solo shoot and stared into the camera flaunting her gorgeous visuals.

Her third look consisted of an earthy green crop top and cream-colored pleated skirt. Rose's hair was pushed back into two low pigtails to clearly capture her symmetrical face.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa combined a variety of contrasting patterns and textures. The idol wore a buttoned, boxy blazer with a fitted skirt, and netted socks with block heels. Lisa’s second look made her shine bright with yellow shoes, socks, a half sleeve sweater, white shirt, and a short skirt.

For her final look, the idol wore a loose-fitted sequin dress with dramatic gel nails and a white rose in her hand.

Last but never the least, BLACKPINK's Jennie was styled in different ensembles from luxury fashion brands. For her first look, the idol was clad in a blue princess gown, giving her Cinderella vibes. In her next shot, the idol wore a black floor-length netted dress.

Jennie’s final look consisted of a pretty pink costume with a lace bonnet and gloves.

Upon seeing their 2022 Welcoming Collection photos, fans took to Twitter to gush over the girls’ charming visuals and unique outfits. They also stated that the girls tried something different than the usual loud and vibrant get-up.

BP_4EVA_85 :) 🐣🐿️ @BP_4EVA_85 @BLCKPINKweverse @BLACKPINK Wah all so pretty! I like Jisoo and Lisa's hair styling! Jennie looks retro. Could do something different for Rosie but overall everyone still look quite different from usual. @BLCKPINKweverse @BLACKPINK Wah all so pretty! I like Jisoo and Lisa's hair styling! Jennie looks retro. Could do something different for Rosie but overall everyone still look quite different from usual. 😍

BLACKPINK's Welcoming Collection 2022 items

The 2022 Welcoming Collection kit comes in two fun versions: a normal kit and a package + digital code. The kits include:

A photobook

One Desk Calendar

Two mini-notes

Two name tags

Two sticky notes

One folded poster

A 70-page to-do list

One set of photocards (12 pieces)

One set of unit photocards (8 pieces)

Two Polaroids

One postcard set (12 postcards)

The package plus digital code kit includes special gifts like an undisclosed and limited holographic photocard and a transparent unit polaroid.

Meanwhile, the legendary K-pop girl group's last full-album, THE ALBUM, released back in October 2020. The hitmaker features eight tracks, of which Ice Cream was in collaboration with American singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Edited by Sabika