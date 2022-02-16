"No music, no money": BLINKs demand YGE for better treatment of BLACKPINK and boycott 2022 Welcoming Collection

BLACKPINK fans expressed their frustration after YG Entertainment recently announced the girl group’s newest release. The agency updated fans on the group's 2022 Welcoming Collection, which is their latest merchandise line and includes 14 fresh products. The products are set to be released on March 2, 2022.

Their fans pointed out how it has been over 500 days since BLACKPINK's last comeback. Their most recent release as a group was their first studio album, THE ALBUM, which dropped in October 2020.

YGE launches new BLACKPINK merchandise, sends fans into a fury

On February 14, 2022, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will release their 2022 Welcoming Collection. The agency also uploaded a preview video on the group’s official Instagram account and YouTube channel. But this was not what fans were looking forward to.

While the new launch is appreciated by fans, some BLINKs have voiced their dissatisfaction and concern towards the agency’s decision to release new merchandise instead of music.

Soon enough, fans called for a boycott of the release and began trending the hashtag #WEWANTBLACKPINKMUSIC on Twitter. They also firmly stated "no music, no money" and noticed certain similarities to the group's older welcome collection, pointing out that some of the designs may have been recycled.

| jas | 💛🌻NAMJOON BIASED | 💛🌻 @SUNNYPERRIES @ygent_official Look, YG, I know you have seen our Tweets. Please make this easier on yourself and just say one word. Yes or no question, are we getting new BLACKPINK music in two to three months ?? @ygent_official Look, YG, I know you have seen our Tweets. Please make this easier on yourself and just say one word. Yes or no question, are we getting new BLACKPINK music in two to three months ??

roseanne @artaeh_day



NO MUSIC NO MONEY

#WeWantBLACKPINKMusic Oh, come on, we just need a response from you. Is that difficult? We truly love seeing them together, but their return is being postponed. No, it's not okay.NO MUSIC NO MONEY Oh, come on, we just need a response from you. Is that difficult? We truly love seeing them together, but their return is being postponed. No, it's not okay.NO MUSIC NO MONEY #WeWantBLACKPINKMusic https://t.co/DXWCUGWbP8

BlinkTastic @Blink_Tastic



I don't need a BP calendar reminding me how many day's it's been since they released MUSIC!!!!!



WAKE UP ALREADY @ygent_official Ok. But we want MUSIC!!I don't need a BP calendar reminding me how many day's it's been since they released MUSIC!!!!!WAKE UP ALREADY @ygent_official Ok. But we want MUSIC!!I don't need a BP calendar reminding me how many day's it's been since they released MUSIC!!!!!WAKE UP ALREADY 😡

Some fans also questioned the purpose of releasing new merchandise and criticized it for its seemingly low-budget and repetitive content.

kany ね @I95G0RE



NO MUSIC NO MONEY

#WeWantBLACKPINKMusic @ygent_official Yg why you give us a cover made in 2020 which is not even cute? , Nor will we have a concept? , your way of generating money is the worstNO MUSIC NO MONEY Yg why you give us a cover made in 2020 which is not even cute? , Nor will we have a concept? , your way of generating money is the worst NO MUSIC NO MONEY#WeWantBLACKPINKMusic @ygent_official https://t.co/spSPCn1dXQ

ℬ Comeback when? @gIobalpinks YG has ruined Blackpink, they’re so successful but could’ve had a much bigger career YG has ruined Blackpink, they’re so successful but could’ve had a much bigger career

BLACKPINK members' solo activities

Rosé and Lisa embarked on their solo careers. Lisa’s album, LALISA, was released with the title track of the same name. The song ranked #2 on the Billboard Global 200 and #84 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Furthermore, her B-side track Money was also a hitmaker and peaked at #10 on the Billboard Global 200 and #90 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Rose’s album R was released with the lead single On the Ground. The track peaked at #4 in South Korea and #70 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist in the U.S. The song was also ranked #1 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Jisoo explored her talents and landed a lead role in the historical and romantic K-drama series Snowdrop, which ended last month.

Meanwhile, Jennie posed for various magazines and collaborated with numerous luxury fashion brands for their new launches. On February 10, 2022 Jennie updated her Instagram feed and posted pictures of her latest collaboration with Gentle Monster.

She received the official PR package of the new project Jentle Garden and sent it to five special Korean celebrities.

The idol also shared a video of herself unboxing the package. The box revealed a bouquet of vibrant orange and yellow flowers which were mounted on a small trolley with a pair of shades on the side from the collection.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee