BTS' Jungkook enters Spotify's list of top 5 global debut songs in 2022 with The Weeknd

BTS’ Jungkook continues to prove his phenomenal talent with his solo debut track, Stay Alive, produced by Suga. The K-pop crooner joined American singer The Weeknd as the only acts with the highest and biggest song debuts in Spotify’s Top 5 Global 2022 list.

Despite being on an extended hiatus, Jungkook has smashed records on various global music streaming platforms with his debut soundtrack, Stay Alive, for the K-pop group’s webtoon series, 7 Fates: CHAKHO.

Fans rejoice and urge netizens to stream BTS Jungkook's solo debut track, Stay Alive

On March 7, 2022, according to Spotify’s collected data, Jungkook’s solo debut song, Stay Alive, ranked #5 on the global music streaming platform’s list of the Top 5 Global in 2022.

Stay Alive has amassed over 4.25 million filtered streams. Biggest song debuts on the global Spotify chart in 2022:
#1 Sacrifice, @theweeknd 5.625M
#2 Gasoline 4.885M
#3 How Do I Make You Love Me? 4.765M
#4 Dawn FM 4.639M
#5 Stay Alive, Jungkook of @BTS_twt 4.273M

Stay Alive has amassed over 4.25 million filtered streams apart from The Weeknd’s songs:

Sacrifice (5.625 million) Gasoline (4.885 million) How Do I Make You Love Me? (4.765 million) Dawn FM (4.639 million)

With this achievement, Jungkook maintains his global presence by ranking amongst the most popular artists in the music industry and showing that he is at level pegging with the best. He has also solidified his status as a worldwide K-pop icon several times before by creating history with his many talents and works.

On March 2, 2022, Jungkook also became a Korean act with the most monthly listeners (5.6 million) on Spotify, surpassing other world-famous K-pop idols like IU and V (Kim Taehyung).

ً @jungkooktrends Jungkook is the Korean Solo Act with MOST monthly listeners on Spotify currently. Jungkook is the Korean Solo Act with MOST monthly listeners on Spotify currently. https://t.co/GpjSvTKVOl

Soon enough, fans took to the Twitterverse to congratulate Jungkook on his soaring success. They also urged netizens to stream the K-pop idol's OST, Stay Alive, and hope to see the song debut at number one soon.

Latest updates on BTS

On March 5, 2022, the septet broke three Guinness World records and created waves on the internet. The seven-member group achieved a remarkable fan following on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

According to online collected data, the group reached 60,151,959 followers on Instagram by the end of February 2022. Additionally, their Twitter handle boasted a fan following of 37.6 million, beating the record which was previously held by British-Irish band One Direction.

On the video-focused platform TikTok, BTS has accumulated 45.7 million followers, which continues to grow each day.

