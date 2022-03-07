BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut album 'LALISA' creates history on Spotify 

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is in the limelight yet again. The K-pop idol continues to astonish netizens with her solo debut album, LALISA, by smashing records one after the other. Her album recently created history on Spotify as the most-streamed K-pop debut album.

The singer made her debut in 2016 as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, with the hitmaker album SQUARE ONE. Following groupmates Jennie and Rose, Lisa is the third member to debut as a soloist in 2021.

BLACKPINK Lisa's LALISA becomes the most-streamed K-pop debut album on Spotify

Lisa’s solo debut album is reaping success for its unique and dynamic concepts. According to Spotify’s collected data, the rapper's single album, LALISA, has crossed 573 million streams on the global music streaming platform. With this achievement, Lisa’s drop has become the most-streamed album by a K-pop artist in Spotify’s history.

Lisa’s solo release broke the record previously held by her own group, BLACKPINK, with their debut album, SQUARE ONE.

The musician’s debut album achieved this remarkable milestone in 176 days, following its release in September 2021. Upon its release, LALISA ranked #84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and #2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Additionally, Lisa’s addictive and groovy B-Side track, MONEY, previously peaked at #10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart on October 23, 2021. It has accumulated over 1.07 million streams on Spotify and has risen to #92 on the recent Global Spotify Daily Chart update.

With this outstanding feat, the track charted for 177 days, making it the second longest-running song by a female K-pop artist, behind her group’s hitmaker How You Like That.

Lisa's LALISA breaks records on HANTEO

On February 14, 2022, The BLACKPINK singer Lisa's single album sold out more than 800,000 copies on Hanteo Chart, setting another impressive record. LALISA also became the first album by a female K-pop soloist to reach this feat in HANTEO’s history.

Additionally, the release broke the record for the fastest album by a female artist to attain this achievement just five months after its release.

Lisa’s debut album extends its own record as the best-selling K-pop album by a female soloist on Hanteo and maintains the title of the second-highest sales of all time by a K-pop singer. Upon its release, the music video for LALISA also became the fastest music video by a K-pop female soloist to exceed 300 million views.

