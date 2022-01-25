Blackpink's Lisa X Bulgari collab takes Twitter by storm

Bulgari is known for its incredible craftsmanship and its command over the art of high-end jewelry. Since its inception, it has been known for impeccable jewels and the most exceptional designs.

Throughout the 20th century, some of the world’s greatest celebrities and socialites visited Via Conditto in Rome to pick their favorite baubles and now, the newest collection, Magnifica 2021 High Jewelry raises the bar on the works of art for the neck, wrist, fingers and ears along with an exclusive collaboration with Blackpink's Lisa.

A peak inside the New Collection

The Magnifica series of one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry made its debut earlier this month in Milan to much fanfare. It is not just the look of individual pieces, inspired by some of the world’s most famous muses, but also the fine handcraftsmanship that goes into carving the metal and setting the stones.

These factors, combined with the magnificent gemstones the brand could purvey in all shapes and sizes, make this new series one of true majesty. This collection is true to and deserving of its name.

The beautiful collection consists of a massive 350 masterpieces, 122 of which have never been seen before. The works reflect the brand’s 137-years of experience and expertise, and demanded thousands of hours of expert metal smithing and gem setting.

Learn more about Bulgari's Collab with Lisa

The Roman brand brought its pinnacle High Jewelry creativity to Korea with the Magnifica High Jewelry event. An incredible example of the collection and Blackpink's Lisa matched the Magnifica Bulgari Diamond Swan necklace with High Jewelry, earrings and ring.

She was seen experiencing the colors of Magnifica in the pictures with the collection's liquid hues and disruptive volumes. The Magnifica Mediterranean Queen turned out to be the perfect piece for Lisa’s aura, adorned perfectly on her neck.

Fans around the globe went wild as the pictures made their way to the official pages.

