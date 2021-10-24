Fans unhappy that BLACKPINK Lisa’s CGI in SG, edited into the shot with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Meghan Thee Stallion, was terrible

BLACKPINK Lisa’s first international collaboration, titled SG, with artists DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna, was released on October 22. Initially, her fans and Blinks were all happy for the star and congratulated her. However, they later realized that the group shots in the music video had edited Lisa into the frames.

CGI was used for the group shot, speculated fans. Meghan Thee Stallion’s picture of herself, DJ Snake, and Ozuna indicated that Lisa was probably not physically present for the music video shoot.

Many also wondered if YG used an old excuse and kept Lisa away from the shoot due to COVID 19.

The same thing had occurred during Paris Fashion Week when Lisa had to skip the Bvlgari event, so fans were suspicious of her agency.

Fans react to possibility of Lisa being edited into SG music video

Many fans were unhappy because the CGI was terrible. A few noticed that there was no shadow for Lisa. Some also pointed out that the light for her in the shot was bad.

In addition to all of this, certain netizens found the entire ordeal funny.

saturn da big star ⭐️🪐 @yourecutej3ans LMAOOOOOO the fake Lisa CGI had me dead asf LMAOOOOOO the fake Lisa CGI had me dead asf

Annie @yoohsass THEY DID NOT CGI LISA IN 😭😭 THEY DID NOT CGI LISA IN 😭😭 https://t.co/3geELwBlMD

. @lisaIiveson Lisa CHEWED! they knew to put my sista all up and through that MV. I love the CGI how it made them look like they were all really there together fr djdhshs Lisa CHEWED! they knew to put my sista all up and through that MV. I love the CGI how it made them look like they were all really there together fr djdhshs

Jungnose Enjoyer @geesauce_cries it's really funny how they CGI'd lisa into the group shot😭😭😭 let's go ae lalisa! it's really funny how they CGI'd lisa into the group shot😭😭😭 let's go ae lalisa!

🍑 @KAIHOTTIES I'm not sure if I'm buggin but was lisa cgi'ed into the group scenes of SG?😭 I'm not sure if I'm buggin but was lisa cgi'ed into the group scenes of SG?😭

hb spooky @harajukubree @NATERERUN I love my sister lisa but on everything I thought she was CGI added into the shot. @NATERERUN I love my sister lisa but on everything I thought she was CGI added into the shot.

These fans claimed they cackled at night as they watched the video. Memes were also released on Twitter, with a few of them sharing screenshots where they believed that the CGI was done inefficiently.

From close-up shots of the foot where there were no shadows to other scenes in the music video, fans shared all of them on Twitter. Meghan’s picture with the other artists also helped fans confirm their speculation and express their frustration at the terrible work done on the scenes.

SG, short for Sexy Girl, is a song that DJ Snake had hinted at in 2021. Interestingly, he had responded to a fan’s question and revealed that he looked forward to collaborating with Lisa.

The tweet thread was later deleted, but he also teased the collaboration with a short clip of the song on Instagram. The artist also tagged the official accounts of BLACKPINK and Lisa.

Edited by Ravi Iyer