BLACKPINK Lisa's album makes Spotify history as the only solo K-pop act to garner over 500 million streams

BLACKPINK Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, has re-defined Spotify history by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to achieve over 500 million streams for her two-part album, Lalisa. As of January 20, 2022, Lalisa's tracks have surpassed over 500 million streams on the popular music app Spotify. It is one of the many milestones this music track has achieved.

What's impressed fans and netizens from across the globe is the fact that this makes BLACKPINK Lisa the only K-pop solo artist to bag such an achievement. On September 10, 2021, the music track, Lalisa, was released worldwide. It took 132 days for the single album to garner this achievement.

Within 13 days of its release, the song received over 200 million views on the video streaming platform YouTube. Lalisa's music track also managed to rank high on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

Fans and netizens took to the internet to give this young and upcoming artist the recognition they believe she deserves.

Netizens celebrate BLACKPINK Lisa's latest musical achievement

BLINKS can't contain their excitement seeing their favorite maknae create waves throughout the music industry. They took to the internet and expressed how proud they felt to see BLACKPINK Lisa's success.

One netizen expressed how they're surprised over the fact that her music continues to trend.

Other netizens have kept track of how many views and streams her music has received on various platforms. They urged others to take action and show support by streaming her music.

BLACKPINK Lisa bags the role as brand ambassador for luxury fashion brands

The BLACKPINK maknae is not only known for her dance moves and music but also as the face of two big luxury brands. In the past few months, the young superstar has become the brand ambassador of an Italian brand, Bvlgari and a French brand, Celine.

She's become an international icon, creating a brand of her own while pursuing her love of dance and music.

She's not the only BLACKPINK member to represent them internationally. BLACKPINK leader Jinnie has also become the face of luxury brand Calvin Klien. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Rosé has collaborated with various global luxury brands. Band member Jisoo has managed to launch herself into the South Korean drama industry through her debut show, Snowdrop.

BLINKS can't wait to see what each band member has in store as they enter 2022.

