TWICE's Jihyo to sing first solo OST for K-drama 'Twenty Five, Twenty One'

TWICE's Jihyo will sing her first solo original soundtrack for tvN's Korean drama Twenty Five, Twenty One. The opportunity for the pop star will be extra special as she will have the chance to showcase her angelic voice and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For those unaware, the South Korean girl group was formed under JYP Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

TWICE's Jihyo to sing 'Stardust Love Song'

On March 4, Studio Maeum C, which heads the department producing the original soundtrack for Twenty Five, Twenty One, confirmed that TWICE's Jihyo was selected to lend her voice to the sixth OST for the Korean drama.

"TWICE's Jihyo has been confirmed as the singer of 'Twenty Five, Twenty One's sixth OST 'Stardust Love Song.' Please look forward to hearing Jihyo's voice challenging her first solo OST since her debut."

Stardust Love Song is a track composed by Yoon Young-joon, who previously wrote singer Sung Si-kyung's songs, including If Only and Two People. Young-joon, adored by the public for his soothing compositions, also joined the team to create the Korean drama's sixth OST.

The song begins with a light strumming of an acoustic guitar followed by Jihyo's honey-sweet vocals. It will capture the true essence of beauty and romance with its minimal musical instrument composition. The melody of the guitar and vocals will evoke warm and fuzzy feelings of love and tenderness in the hearts of listeners.

The song is also expected to showcase TWICE Jihyo as the main vocalist in the K-pop group by blending in her mellifluous voice.

Jihyo's OST, Stardust Love Song, will be released on popular domestic music platforms at 6 pm KST on March 6.

Twenty Five, Twenty One: Where to watch, storyline, and more

Twenty Five, Twenty One is a romantic, coming-of-age story set in 1998. It narrates the story of two young people who find new direction and growth after their dreams are crushed.

The two first meet when they're 22 and 18 and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21.

Na Hee-do (played by Kim Tae-ri) is part of her high school fencing team. Due to the South Korean financial crisis, the fencing team gets disbanded. Making her way through all the hurdles in life, she becomes a member of the national fencing team.

The country's financial crisis also forces Baek Yi-jin's (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) father's business to go bankrupt. This sudden shift from wealth to poverty causes great difficulties in his life. While studying, he works part-time jobs like delivering newspapers and later becomes a sports reporter for a broadcasting network.

The show premiered on February 12 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm KST. Only six episodes have been released, and the next episode is set to be broadcast on March 5. It is also available for streaming on Netflix.

