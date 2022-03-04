TWICE's Momo suffers head injury while on U.S. tour

TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group has a nine-member lineup of: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

They released their third Korean studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November 2021, which features the group’s first English-language hit single, The Feels.

World-famous K-pop girl group TWICE wrapped up their U.S. tour on February 27, 2022. While the members gave fans a night to remember, group mate Momo shared an unfortunate experience while performing the concert's last song.

In an interview, Momo explained that while changing for the last performance, she hit her head backstage which caused her great pain.

TWICE's Momo shares her backstage story

During a live TikTok broadcast, members of TWICE shared their experiences while performing their second-last concert at the USB Arena in New York City. While discussing their memorable show, group mate Momo revealed that she experienced a mishap backstage.

The singer revealed that she hit her head before the girls went on stage to perform the song SCIENTIST. She stated that there was a low barrier installed backstage near where the group changes into their next performance outfit, and they usually stay bent over while heading back on stage.

She explained that she was so electrified about how well the last performance went that she forgot to bend down, and as a result hit her head on a large pillar. Simultaneously, she bit her tongue so hard that it began bleeding.

Momo was so shaken up by the injury that she burst into tears and thought she'd lost her memory. The artist shared,

"I was in a state where I thought I was going to lose my memory, so I went to Jeongyeon and cried, What should I do?."

Momo said that she was in excruciating pain and was crying, but still went on stage to perform SCIENTIST with the other members. She said,

"My eyes really could not concentrate. I thought, What should I do? while shedding tears."

In the live broadcast, TWICE's Jeongyeon praised Momo for her performance despite suffering the injury. Nayeon added that all the members were in a hurry before performing the song, because they didn’t have a long break to change their costumes, and so anyone could have hit their head like Momo.

All the members were worried after Momo got hurt. Chaeyoung stated that she was so nervous about Momo that she forgot the lyrics to SCIENTIST. She shared,

"I was thinking about you and forgot to sing my line and sang half the lyrics instead."

Mina also revealed that she made mistakes in her choreography because she was trying to look out for Momo during the performance. The impact of the injury was so serious that Momo could not recall performing the song at all after the concert.

Fans send recovery wishes and commend Momo for her bravery

Upon seeing and hearing the statements, the group’s fans, ONCE, took to social media platforms to express their concerns. They also praised Momo for nailing her performance despite the head injury.

According to fans, this is not the first time Momo has suffered a head injury. The main dancer revealed a similar experience on Knowing Bros. She was pushed by her friend against the wall, and as a result her head started bleeding. After the incident, her grades began to drop and her English skills worsened.

