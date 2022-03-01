When will BTS come to India? Debunking claims going viral on Desi ARMY fandom

With the power of K-pop and BTS growing drastically every day, it’s evident that fans want the sensational group to visit their country. Among them is the Indian ARMY, who patiently waits for the group to arrive.

Keeping the vast number of Indian ARMYs in mind, reports claiming the group has added India to their 2022 World Tour are going viral online. One primary thing to note is that these "claims" do not come from official, genuine sources.

But will BTS ever come to India? The short answer is that there are chances that they might. It just might not be as soon as some claim or even in the same place. Keep reading to find out why.

Debunking the rumor of BTS performing in India as part of the PTD world tour

BTS_official @bts_bighit ‍♂️



🗃 COMING SOON!

BTS moments you can always keep with you

Premiere ONLY on Facebook



#BTS #방탄소년단 #BANGTANZIP ARMY~ 여기야 여기!‍♂️ BANGTAN.zip 🗃 COMING SOON!BTS moments you can always keep with youPremiere ONLY on Facebook ARMY~ 여기야 여기!🙋‍♂️BANGTAN.zip🗃 COMING SOON!BTS moments you can always keep with youPremiere ONLY on Facebook 👀#BTS #방탄소년단 #BANGTANZIP https://t.co/4yHhhCJiSk

Considering the Hallyu wave continues to take India by storm, whether in the form of K-drama or K-pop, the diverse country has seen bouts of K-pop celebrities pop up for a concert from the very start.

But just like the rest of the world, India also has a massive fan-following of BTS. The seven-member boy group was the most-mentioned K-pop celebrity in 2020-2021 on Indian Twitter.

With the announcement of a Permission to Dance On Stage in Seoul and Las Vegas tour, there’s nothing more an Indian ARMY wants than BTS performing in their home country. The group was also predicted to release additional dates announcing a world tour, and this news has now opened a floodgate of rumors.

ManyySarangh @ManyySarangh Hi guys I am not active on twitter much but please someone tell me is BTS coming to India why I see so many news articles saying that BTS has shortlisted India from Asia region and the concert will be in Ahmedabad. Please someone tell me is this true?🥺 Hi guys I am not active on twitter much but please someone tell me is BTS coming to India why I see so many news articles saying that BTS has shortlisted India from Asia region and the concert will be in Ahmedabad. Please someone tell me is this true?🥺

Sunday⁷ (Atb Ayash) || Gws Sammy @SunDay_0000000 I ASKED MY PARENTS ND THEY SAID YES WE WILL GO I SAID DAD BUT IT MAYBE IN SOME OTHER STATE HE SAID ITS OKAY U CAN GO GUYS AM SO HAPPY U ALL IF BTS IS COMING TO INDIA FOR A CONCERT AM LITERALLY BE GOING TO ATTEND ITI ASKED MY PARENTS ND THEY SAID YES WE WILL GOI SAID DAD BUT IT MAYBE IN SOME OTHER STATE HE SAID ITS OKAY U CAN GOGUYS AM SO HAPPY U ALL IF BTS IS COMING TO INDIA FOR A CONCERT AM LITERALLY BE GOING TO ATTEND IT 😭😭😭😭😭 I ASKED MY PARENTS ND THEY SAID YES WE WILL GO 😭😭😭 I SAID DAD BUT IT MAYBE IN SOME OTHER STATE HE SAID ITS OKAY U CAN GO 😭😭😭😭😭 GUYS AM SO HAPPY 😭😭😭😭

HOBIUARY ✨🐿️ @ATEEZMOTS Guys ,if BTS has a concert in India , how many of you will be attend? Guys ,if BTS has a concert in India , how many of you will be attend?

everday day ❤⁷ 🇮🇳💜💙✨ @Adysarang Why I'm seeing BTS Concert in INDIA 2022 everywhere 🤯🤯 Why I'm seeing BTS Concert in INDIA 2022 everywhere 🤯🤯

Recently, articles have been filling social media claiming "sources" revealed that the boy group has added an Indian city as a destination for their upcoming PTD tour. There are a few fundamental errors that these reports have.

First, there is no mention of who the sources are. In cases where anonymity is required, there is at least one backlink (similar to a hyperlink) or the name of the original news website that first reported it. Throughout multiple websites claiming that India has been added to the list, not one has mentioned a source but has vaguely written "news sources."

Secondly, some websites have confidently mentioned countries such as Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada, and America as a part of the world tour, seemingly looking more credible. However, things to consider: These are the preferred countries for any musician's world tour. There has also been no official word regarding a world tour from HYBE yet.

The only sources that predicted a world tour were South Korean financial analysts, who gaged the Korean industry and its stock markets to present a rough future schedule.

Desi ARMYs are also raising suspicions over the news, as HYBE has not revealed anything about the group's tour schedule.

㋡ ⅞ August 🐈‍⬛ • ODDINARY @LIN0SREALWIFE I don't know why there are these small articles going around saying bts is coming to India for a concert. First of all, the fourth wave is about to hit soon and it's gonna last for a long time. Secondly, the whole thing is very unlikely, cause even the Indian artists who were I don't know why there are these small articles going around saying bts is coming to India for a concert. First of all, the fourth wave is about to hit soon and it's gonna last for a long time. Secondly, the whole thing is very unlikely, cause even the Indian artists who were

㋡ ⅞ August 🐈‍⬛ • ODDINARY @LIN0SREALWIFE +supposed to be having concerts this year cancelled because of covid and safety concerns. Thirdly, i still haven't seen any official notice saying that they're coming. More than half of these articles are about a source from back in 2020 when they said+ +supposed to be having concerts this year cancelled because of covid and safety concerns. Thirdly, i still haven't seen any official notice saying that they're coming. More than half of these articles are about a source from back in 2020 when they said+

Jiny Piny ｡◕‿◕｡ | @ksjsplumplips

we can see there are lots of news is going on about BTS coming to india for its 2022 world tour concert lemme tell you that don't trust those Articles they are fake please wait for the company's official news and don't spread those articles they are getting more views. Reminderwe can see there are lots of news is going on about BTS coming to india for its 2022 world tour concert lemme tell you that don't trust those Articles they are fake please wait for the company's official news and don't spread those articles they are getting more views. Reminder🚩we can see there are lots of news is going on about BTS coming to india for its 2022 world tour concert lemme tell you that don't trust those Articles they are fake please wait for the company's official news and don't spread those articles they are getting more views.

Deep diving further, it seems that the rumor was taken out of context by the then-KCCI (Korean Cultural Centre in India) director Kim Kum-pyoung’s words.

The director had talked about the possibility of the K-pop group visiting India as part of its world tour once the world gets better after the pandemic, back in November 2020.

Mansi_Taetae♡ @Mansi_Tae Outgoing dir(KCCI)India Kim Kum Pyoung indicated in his exit video message to Indian K-pop fans recently,“I am sure India will meet @BTS_twt right after Corona pandemic.I am sure that India will be first destination for #BTS on their next round of world tour.” #BTS ARMY @KCC_INDIA Outgoing dir(KCCI)India Kim Kum Pyoung indicated in his exit video message to Indian K-pop fans recently,“I am sure India will meet @BTS_twt right after Corona pandemic.I am sure that India will be first destination for #BTS on their next round of world tour.”#BTSARMY @KCC_INDIA https://t.co/JPTkgqdtt9

So, what are the chances of BTS visiting India?

Luna❤️ Minmarch💗 @jeonoholic To be very honest i don't see hybe planning a bts concert in india in the next 3-4 years. Its true that our streaming numbers are good, but those are just free streams. Most indian armys are young and they don't have the disposable income to spend it on tickets for concerts. To be very honest i don't see hybe planning a bts concert in india in the next 3-4 years. Its true that our streaming numbers are good, but those are just free streams. Most indian armys are young and they don't have the disposable income to spend it on tickets for concerts.

With multiple things that have happened thanks to media personalities, the chances increase every day. BTS has had two exclusive videos and two written interviews with prominent Indian journalists.

The group has also sent plenty of thank you videos to Indian fans—from a song’s release on Spotify and JioSaavn to a congratulatory message at the K-pop India Contest 2020.

Desi ARMYs also saw representation during BTS’ stages, which had the word “love” written in multiple Indian regional languages among different global languages.

It’s fair to say that both HYBE and BTS know about the unconditional love of Indian ARMYs. But holding a concert might take some time. Hosting shows requires logistics, costs, marketing, an understanding of the country’s culture, and a lot more.

The K-pop group visiting India for the 2022 World Tour does seem bleak, but not all hope is lost until HYBE makes an official statement.

Desi ARMYs are meanwhile waiting for the agency to add India to PTD’s Live-Viewing (concert live-streamed in theaters). The concert will commence in Seoul on March 10, continuing on March 12 and 13. The group will then fly to LA for the Grammys and continue their tour of the city.

