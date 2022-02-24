“It’s a glitch”: ARMYs react to an Indian apparently hacking BTS Suga’s Spotify account

ARMYs across the globe were shocked when they heard a new Indian track on BTS Suga's Spotify page. On February 23, 2022, a fellow ARMY took to social media having chanced upon such a startling discovery.
Every artist has their own Spotify page where all their music is available for the masses. Upon visiting Suga's page, a new track called Suga Song appeared.
When fans hit play, they discovered that this track was not by the artist and established that it was an Indian song. The Indian ARMYs went even further and claimed that the track was a Bhojpuri song.
It sent ARMYs and the internet into a frenzy. Many ARMYs were confused and were formulating explanations to get to the bottom of this. Two theories dominated the internet and these are the conclusions the ARMY's have come to in regards to the latest chaos. ARMYs debated whether this situation was due to a Spotify glitch or if the account was hacked by an Indian hacker.
Spotify glitch versus Indian Hacker: Netizens take on BTS Suga's Spotify account fiasco
To laugh or to cry is the debacle in every ARMY's mind due to the latest development. ARMYs took to the internet and clarified what they believe to be the actual reason for this unusual situation.
Many ARMYs expressed that they believe this is a stunt pulled by an Indian hacker. They expressed their outrage and requested Spotify to rectify the error as soon as possible.
A netizen claimed that the alleged hacker uploaded their song to BTS Suga's Spotify page.
A few other ARMYs expressed that they believe this is an accident. They expressed how this could be a result of a glitch in the Spotify app.
They requested that ARMYs not persoanally raise malicious comments and hate on Indian ARMYs due to this issue. They also requested Spotify to resolve the issue soon.
Two ARMYs also shared memes of how BTS Suga would have reacted to this whole situation.
The situation continued to create ripples across the internet. ARMYs from around the world are holding a united front and hope that this issue will be resolved soon.