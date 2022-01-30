"The Zaynification of Jungkook": BTS member's pictures feature all over Indian barber shops

With their unparalleled love for BTS, Indian fans are living the dream as the youngest member’s face is plastered almost everywhere. From newspapers to barber shops to coaching centers - Jungkook’s face has been used at the most unexpected of places to attract young people.

Recently, Indian ARMYs took to Twitter to celebrate the amusing experience of finding Jungkook’s face at various places and took immense pride over it.

“Jungkook is the new Zayn Malik of India”: Indian BTS ARMY find the youngest member on barbershops and other places

Akanksha || PRII loml | @uwuwuwuwueee Jungkook is the new Zayn Malik of India why is he in so many barber shops Jungkook is the new Zayn Malik of India why is he in so many barber shops 😭😭

BTS member Jungkook’s styles have been in great demand all over the world, whether it be his fashionable outfits or his daily use of essentials. In India especially, barbershops have used the Golden Maknae’s photo for his godly visuals and hairstyles to lure in more customers.

On January 27, an Indian ARMY called Jungkook "the new Zayn Malik of India." The reason for this is that the former One Direction member’s long highlighted hair became a viral sensation for many Indian youngsters. Changing with the times, the barbershops have also seemed to change their brand ambassador.

Check out the times when Jungkook reigned supreme in multiple Indian barbershops.

idgaf @TINYSEOKJlN ⁷ @jeonsbikini my man reached barber shops naur my man reached barber shops naur https://t.co/pWoGN4sRwL the zaynification of jungkook lol i swear a few years ago every barber shop had a picture of zayn somewhere twitter.com/jeonsbikini/st… the zaynification of jungkook lol i swear a few years ago every barber shop had a picture of zayn somewhere twitter.com/jeonsbikini/st…

Ruru⁷ | saniya loml | VOTE @bangtansmisses Besties i SAW JUNGKOOK'S PICTURE INSIDE A BARBER SHOP. We were driving in light traffic so i couldn't click a picture DJEJHFHNFNRNRJRN. It was literally almost live sized .

This one. Besties i SAW JUNGKOOK'S PICTURE INSIDE A BARBER SHOP. We were driving in light traffic so i couldn't click a picture DJEJHFHNFNRNRJRN. It was literally almost live sized . This one. https://t.co/YZE16eJ0S8

hia @lowqualtybts no bc if I see jungkook in any of the barber shops here you bet I’m taking a picture WITH him no bc if I see jungkook in any of the barber shops here you bet I’m taking a picture WITH him https://t.co/PESQB0zRQe

mimi🍒| where is jimin? @fookin_avocadoh barber shops in south asia would be nothing without zayn and jungkook as their models barber shops in south asia would be nothing without zayn and jungkook as their models https://t.co/wB8D3RcqAS

Not just barbershops, but popular national and regional newspapers, IELTS banners, and even Bollywood celebrities have shown their liking towards the irresistible BTS member.

awan⁷🍃 @kimflixx ‍♀️ An irl sent this to me and I can't‍♀️ An irl sent this to me and I can't 🏃‍♀️ https://t.co/eQ7Qk8gFG2

mimi 💌 @seongiesbeloved Does jungkook know he's being advertised on barber shops and ielts coaching classes Does jungkook know he's being advertised on barber shops and ielts coaching classes 😭😭😭

The K-pop megastars BTS and the youngest member were featured in The Times of India, one of the biggest national newspapers, Times Life, ToI’s lifestyle weekly supplement, and multiple other regional newspapers.

Moreover, famous Bollywood celebrities such as actor, director, producer Karan Johar, actress Disha Patani, Ashnoor Kaur, and popular singer Armaan Malik also expressed their liking towards the vocalist.

💜BangWool💜 @LUVxYOUniverse ‍

And look at us screaming like we saw Taehyung in real Thank you so much for this project and Taehyung we India Army’s loves you a lot

Borahae @BTS_twt

#TAEHYUNG #KimTaehyung ##BTSARMY Kim Taehyung birthday project by @Taehyung_india_ the LED advertisementAnd look at us screaming like we saw Taehyung in realThank you so much for this project and Taehyung we India Army’s loves you a lotBorahae Kim Taehyung birthday project by @Taehyung_india_ the LED advertisement❤️‍🔥And look at us screaming like we saw Taehyung in real😭 Thank you so much for this project and Taehyung we India Army’s loves you a lot💜Borahae💜 @BTS_twt #TAEHYUNG #KimTaehyung ##BTSARMY https://t.co/bdMPzqmLLX

The group’s increased visibility in India hasn’t been in a vacuum. The first Indian fanbase, Bangtan India, currently has 206k followers on Instagram. Multiple regional fanbases have also organized member-specific birthday projects in public places such as LED screen ads in malls, bus stops, and other places.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, as reported by allkpop, music industry sources predicted that the K-pop mega-phenomenon group would only return from their second official vacation in March 2022, after their previously reported Seoul concert. However, the group filmed enough content to leave their fans busy.

Edited by Sabika