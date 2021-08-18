BTS Army trolls Alia Bhatt as rumors of collaboration go viral

K-Pop boy band BTS has taken over the world with their music, often topping all the music charts and bagging many awards. The Bangtan Boys have turned into global superstars. Their loyal fanbase across the world calls themselves as "Army" and are dedicated to being super fans and being gatekeepers to their favorite members of the boyband.
The fans do not spare anyone who tries to take advantage of BTS and defends them strongly if embroiled in scandals.
BTS also has a large fan following in India and is quite active on social media, supporting the band. They have become a prominent voice in the worldwide Army. BTS India was seen defending the band after an Indian actress promoted their latest hit song, Butter, on her Twitter handle.
Why is Alia Bhatt, an Indian actress, being dragged by the BTS Army?
The Indian actress found herself in hot waters as she was promoting the seven-member boy group on her Twitter. She applauded the Samsung mobile company's collaboration with BTS. Fans were quick to assume that Alia Bhatt was using the band for clout by hinting that she would be collaborating with the Dynamite singers.
Alia Bhatt tweeted:
“Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia @BTS_twt those #butter smooth moves. #Collab.”
Alia Bhatt is the Indian ambassador for the mobile company, which made her promote the brand’s latest collaboration with BTS. Several fans were quick to assume that she was chasing the band for “clout.”
One fan said:
“Im fine till you steal my seat at the concert. You better watch out.”
Another said:
“I'm so sorry but this is Fake Love...”
As the Bollywood actress continued to get trolled on Twitter, some Army fans defended her, stating that she was doing her job of being a brand ambassador. One said:
“I don't understand the armys in the comments saying she is using them for clout like SHE IS ALREADY SO POPULAR IN INDIA, and second she didn't say anything bad about them, she is portraying them in a good light so stop being embarrassing, don't interact if u think she is wrong.”
The 28-year-old actress is not the first Bollywood star to be trolled by the BTS Army. They also called out actress Ananya Panday after she posted derogatory comments about BTS on a fan account.