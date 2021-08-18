BTS Army trolls Alia Bhatt as rumors of collaboration go viral

K-Pop boy band BTS has taken over the world with their music, often topping all the music charts and bagging many awards. The Bangtan Boys have turned into global superstars. Their loyal fanbase across the world calls themselves as "Army" and are dedicated to being super fans and being gatekeepers to their favorite members of the boyband.

The fans do not spare anyone who tries to take advantage of BTS and defends them strongly if embroiled in scandals.

BTS also has a large fan following in India and is quite active on social media, supporting the band. They have become a prominent voice in the worldwide Army. BTS India was seen defending the band after an Indian actress promoted their latest hit song, Butter, on her Twitter handle.

Why is Alia Bhatt, an Indian actress, being dragged by the BTS Army?

The Indian actress found herself in hot waters as she was promoting the seven-member boy group on her Twitter. She applauded the Samsung mobile company's collaboration with BTS. Fans were quick to assume that Alia Bhatt was using the band for clout by hinting that she would be collaborating with the Dynamite singers.

Alia Bhatt tweeted:

“Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia @BTS_twt those #butter smooth moves. #Collab.”

Alia Bhatt is the Indian ambassador for the mobile company, which made her promote the brand’s latest collaboration with BTS. Several fans were quick to assume that she was chasing the band for “clout.”

One fan said:

“Im fine till you steal my seat at the concert. You better watch out.”

Another said:

“I'm so sorry but this is Fake Love...”

As the Bollywood actress continued to get trolled on Twitter, some Army fans defended her, stating that she was doing her job of being a brand ambassador. One said:

“I don't understand the armys in the comments saying she is using them for clout like SHE IS ALREADY SO POPULAR IN INDIA, and second she didn't say anything bad about them, she is portraying them in a good light so stop being embarrassing, don't interact if u think she is wrong.”

As long as its not for clout, we are happy mam that you love our boys. — hourly.just7 (@hourly_just7) August 13, 2021

It's so embarrasing to see how some Armys are hating on her for just promoting and doing her job as the brand ambassador of Samsung.

🚶‍♀🚶‍♀🚶‍♀ — KARA (@Janhavi46942920) August 14, 2021

Just Suddenly playing their songs in your IG reels using purple hearts ohhhh stob it

IM SORRY THIS IS FAKE LOVE — kim tae bear (@kimtaebear7) August 14, 2021

Ik it's just post she didn't said anything bad about bts but I'm sorry for this but especially for these famous and rich kids , I want them to stay away from bts — Mahi Pandey (@MahiPan91814804) August 14, 2021

BTW it's just Collab right ??? You are not coming for concert tickets ??? Right ???? Say yess (TT) — Mrs.Min ⟬⟭ PTD and 🧈🧈🧈 (@AHenthoibi) August 11, 2021

Same shit different day🗿 — 💕_mochilxm_💕 (@mochilym_) August 11, 2021

Can you please stay away from bts — kookie⁷ ♡🧃 (@jjkritz) August 12, 2021

Guys, stop over reacting. She's a brand ambassador for Samsung in India. Don't call her out for "clout chasing". It's pretty normal for her to post this. She's prolly just a casual listener. Or maybe she's an army. Either ways it's okay for her to post this. — ヅ Yuri⁷🌌💜🇮🇳 ˢᵐᵒᵒᵗʰ ˡᶦᵏᵉ ᵇᵘᵗᵗᵉʳ (@Rrrraap_monster) August 11, 2021

It's not that serious of an issue.. Y'ALL stop overreacting. A free promo is good. so stop and look at this handsome man :) pic.twitter.com/4aW0eDtIG2 — harshice♡⁷ is gone (@mehharshiy) August 11, 2021

Guys stob it😭she isn't saying anything bad tho. She have the social media hype. Stop gatekeeping we are getting free promo on gp. And she is portraying them in good light plss stop🙏 she have enabled her comment for this post. So do show the goodness of fandom💜🙏 — Purple Puff💜💆 (@PurplePuff5) August 11, 2021

The 28-year-old actress is not the first Bollywood star to be trolled by the BTS Army. They also called out actress Ananya Panday after she posted derogatory comments about BTS on a fan account.

Edited by Shaheen Banu