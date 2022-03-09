BTS Jungkook's beloved family dog passes away, ARMYs send their condolences

BTS Jungkook's beloved family dog, Gureum, passed away late last year. As mentioned by Jungkook in several interviews, his family dog held a special place in his heart and was a huge part of his life.

Likewise, Jungkook's older brother also shared the sad news with fans who were continuously asking him for updates about Gureum as it had been months since they last saw him.

Meanwhile, the K-pop singer is known to be a dog-lover. He is currently the proud dog dad of his Doberman, Bam, and two Italian greyhounds, Peng and Song.

BTS Jungkook's older brother shares the sad news of Gureum passing away in 2021

ARMYs recently asked BTS Jungkook's older brother, Jeon Jung-hyun, about their family dog, Gureum, who was a white Maltese. To their surprise, Jung-hyun responded that Gureum passed away at the age of 20 late last year.

GOLDEN STAGE @goldenstage_jk According to Jungkook's brother, Gureum passed away at the end of last year :( He lived for 20 years with the Jeon family. Rest in peace little Gureum According to Jungkook's brother, Gureum passed away at the end of last year :( He lived for 20 years with the Jeon family. Rest in peace little Gureum 💜 https://t.co/X6lWbfMtnD

On March 9, 2022, Jung-hyun took to his official Instagram account, where he usually posts pictures of all the family dogs in their house. He shared a heartbreaking story on the platform stating that Gureum passed away in 2021.

Jung-hyun's official Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@711je0n)

Jung-hyun's Instagram story read:

"Gureum (cloud) passed away late last year. I was so proud of him for holding on till the end despite being so sick. The 20 years spent together with Gureum were very precious to me. I am posting this story since many people were asking about his recent condition."

It goes without saying that the loss of a dog is quite hard-hitting, especially when they have been a part of the family for the past 20 years.

Jungkook has spoken about Gureum on a number of occasions. Fans lovingly referred Gureum to as 'Cloudie' since his name translates to 'cloud.'

Gureum seems to have had a special place in Jungkook’s heart as he was his childhood dog. As noted, Gureum has been a part of the maknae’s life ever since he was four years old.

bay♡yoongi day @vktaekoo 20 years with Gureum that means

Jungkook was only 4 years old

when he met Gureum 🥺 20 years with Gureum that means Jungkook was only 4 years oldwhen he met Gureum 🥺 https://t.co/oEjtnxpabl

Fans send their sincere condolences to Jungkook and his family

Upon hearing the heart-wrenching news, ARMYs took to social media platforms to pay their respects to the Jeon family. Jungkook previously revealed that Gureum was a rescue dog.

Since his family adopted Gureum from a rescue shelter, the dog stayed with them and was well looked after.

ִֶָ @97SARCHIVES rest well baby gureum, we love you🤍 rest well baby gureum, we love you🤍 https://t.co/HPu2mlvi9H

peupeu | YOONGI DAY 😺❤️🍊| ia @SrishTaeV 20years of togetherness, a life long memory. Gureum will be missed but you'll always be a part of the happy moments of our life. Rest in peace our little strong soul 20years of togetherness, a life long memory. Gureum will be missed but you'll always be a part of the happy moments of our life. Rest in peace our little strong soul ❤️😭 https://t.co/k7XG2DWKNm

🍊funky little popstar @hrIykoo Gureum was an abandoned dog when jungkook and his family adopted him from animal shelter, they gave him a second chance to live and to be loved. i’m sure Gureum spent his life happy with jungkook and his family. Gureum was an abandoned dog when jungkook and his family adopted him from animal shelter, they gave him a second chance to live and to be loved. i’m sure Gureum spent his life happy with jungkook and his family. https://t.co/A2lZIw8RXg

cess⁷ 🍊 @cesstwt_ Very happy that gureum was able to live his life with a lovable family. You lived well little guy 🤍 Very happy that gureum was able to live his life with a lovable family. You lived well little guy 🤍 https://t.co/2mJWOJ70wZ

busan baes 🐱🎂 @stopkookminpls the way jungkook at the end says "gureum is much prettier than this" 🥺 the way jungkook at the end says "gureum is much prettier than this" 🥺 https://t.co/61DEMdFczh

vinnie yoongi day 🍊 @kkyukirby the fact that jungkook’s dogs name was gureum, and he grew up to love clouds and sky so much 🥺 maybe gureum will be reincarnated as a cloud and watch over jungkook always. rest in peace little cloud 🤍 the fact that jungkook’s dogs name was gureum, and he grew up to love clouds and sky so much 🥺 maybe gureum will be reincarnated as a cloud and watch over jungkook always. rest in peace little cloud 🤍 https://t.co/u6pNKWoCGA

𝄞 megan⁹⁷🐰ᴶᴶᴷ (REST) @stussyjjungkook Sending all my love, thoughts, and prayers to Jungkook and his family after hearing about the loss of their beautiful Gureum. I know he was loved so much and given such an amazing and long life. He’ll always be remembered and loved by not only the Jeon’s but us fans as well. 🖤 Sending all my love, thoughts, and prayers to Jungkook and his family after hearing about the loss of their beautiful Gureum. I know he was loved so much and given such an amazing and long life. He’ll always be remembered and loved by not only the Jeon’s but us fans as well. 🖤 https://t.co/hMoFihNp6m

Meanwhile, other BTS members who are known to be dog lovers are V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Suga. Both singers frequently post pictures and videos of their pets on their official social media accounts.

BTS members’ furry little friends are popular among fans who can't seem to stop gushing over them. ARMYs often request the group members to share pictures of their pets and enjoy it when their furry little friends try new tricks.

