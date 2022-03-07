BTS' agency warns 2022 Seoul concert attendees not to engage with counterfeit products

On March 7, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement regarding the sale of counterfeit products on-ground at BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage (PTD) concert in Seoul. With the amount of ARMYs attending the concert, the agency will team up with the Korean Intellectual Property Office and take strict measures against people “producing, selling, and distributing” counterfeit products.

The concert will be held at the Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium for three days on March 10, 12, and 13. The concerts will be hosted in accordance with all COVID regulations and precautions. These rules include no yelling, shouting, or screaming, socially distanced seats, vaccine requirements, and mandatory masks.

BTS’ agency announces on-site inspection at PTD Seoul concert for counterfeit products

With only three days to go for BTS’ highly-awaited PTD concert in their home country, agency BIGHIT MUSIC has taken all the necessary precautions to make it a good experience. The grounds of any concert is prone to people (sometimes irrespective of them attending the concert) who are selling products or “merchandise” in the group’s name.

HYBE will join hands with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and continuously conduct on-site inspections and investigations into counterfeit products being sold or purchased “at and around the venue.” The investigation will take place on all three days of the concert which are March 10, 12 and 13.

The notice states that doing so infringes upon the artists’ portrait and trademark rights. Strict measures will be taken against anyone seen violating the rules.

Meanwhile, the announcement caused a stir in the ARMY fandom and confused many. One way fans improve their concert experience is by giving away freebies to other fans. These freebies can include anything from photocards to bead bracelets. As the freebies have either the BTS members’ photos, name or logo, it confused some fans whether this would count under counterfeit products or not.

(Not the selling counterfeits merch, please note that)

But freebies and exchanges BTS related goods have been one of the heart warming tradition around fans :/

(Not the selling counterfeits merch, please note that)

Bighit, Hybe, please don't ruin our own little joy 🥲

Other ARMYs gave their two cents on the confusion, saying that as freebies are non-profitable and do not require people to pay money, freebies and giveaways might not be counted. However, they still urged fans to do so outside the venue, to be safer.

This is related to sale of BTS non official goods sold in and around the PTD seoul venue

Exchanges of goodies or free giveaways should be done away from the grounds of the Jamsil stadium

Many even commented that they believe the rule is specifically for fansites who sell counterfeit profits. Some also believe that the notice might apply to fan artists selling their stuff too.

BTS will be performing at a sold-out stadium for three days before attending the 64th Grammys in Los Angeles. The group’s four days of PTD concert in LA received a rave response as all shows sold out within a few hours in just the pre-sale period.

