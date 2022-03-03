"Stay Alive": BTS ARMYs help raise funds for Ukraine

BTS fans have donated major amounts to help Ukraine in this difficult time. The group's fan base can be found around the world. During a crisis, individuals seek safety in safe places such as metro stations and educational institutions.

The Ukrainian BTS ARMYs reached out about the issues they were facing and the International Army was quick to take action.

BTS UKRAINE UAverse 🇺🇦 @btsukrprojects Ми українська фанбаза BTS Army У нашому акаунті ви зможете побачити всі оновлення по BTS,переклади,стрімінги і buying parties ми будемо всіма шляхами підтримувати BTS в Україні і в усьому світі також ми організовуємо проекти для кожного мембера BTS Приєднуйтесь🥰 Вітаємо

As a result, ARMYs from all over the world are uniting together to raise funds to support the people of Ukraine. The groups fans are raising funds to meet the $1 million donation goal. The ARMY did the same for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

A few fans are even attempting to assist the Ukrainian Armys who have left their country.

BTS UKRAINE UAverse 🇺🇦 @btsukrprojects I have no power even to speak or walk. Tomorrow I’ll update u about my own situation and continue put the light on true news in Ukraine The last road. And I will be at my new home in Germany today night. I can’t believe. 4 days road is going to end. Non stop trains and busesI have no power even to speak or walk. Tomorrow I’ll update u about my own situation and continue put the light on true news in Ukraine The last road. And I will be at my new home in Germany today night. I can’t believe. 4 days road is going to end. Non stop trains and buses😔I have no power even to speak or walk. Tomorrow I’ll update u about my own situation and continue put the light on true news in Ukraine https://t.co/leXXWoAeat

Ukraine receives heartfelt messages and help from BTS ARMYs with the hashtag #BTSArmyForUkraine going viral

Recently, a few Korean media outlets reported on the BTS ARMYs donating to the UN to help citizens of Ukraine.

Fans are praying for the safety of everyone in Ukraine. Simultaneously, they are updating information on charities that are assisting Ukrainians in this time of crisis.

The hashtag is still trending after ARMYs shared messages and donated money to help Ukraine in its time of need.

WeirdLittleGirlDiaries @Seohyang15 ☮️ hoping for better days for everyone ☮️ #BTSArmyForUkraine #PeaceNotWar Praying for peace to prevail☮️ hoping for better days for everyone ☮️ Praying for peace to prevail 🙏☮️ hoping for better days for everyone ☮️💜 #BTSArmyForUkraine #PeaceNotWar https://t.co/sNRZ5kJi9G

Marney⁷ @jungkooks_tatts

#BTSArmyForUkraine twitter.com/VancityReynold… Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds unrefugees.org/SupportUkraine twitter.com/UNRefugeeAgenc… In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support. In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ unrefugees.org/SupportUkraine twitter.com/UNRefugeeAgenc… We’ve raised $1M before, we can do it again We’ve raised $1M before, we can do it again ✨ #BTSArmyForUkraine twitter.com/VancityReynold…

A Ukrainian fan posted a heartbreaking photo of people sleeping at the Kyiv Metro Station. It's a large birthday advertisement for J-Hope that was organized before the crisis.

BTS UKRAINE UAverse 🇺🇦 @btsukrprojects 🏻 it’s hard to see how people now saving their lives here but a few weeks ago we made photos and laugh there. We just crying and can’t believe smth like this happens in Ukraine. This war is a nightmare Our project for J-Hope from UAverse Ukraine in Kyiv metroit’s hard to see how people now saving their lives here but a few weeks ago we made photos and laugh there. We just crying and can’t believe smth like this happens in Ukraine. This war is a nightmare Our project for J-Hope from UAverse Ukraine in Kyiv metro 😔🙏🏻🇺🇦 it’s hard to see how people now saving their lives here but a few weeks ago we made photos and laugh there. We just crying and can’t believe smth like this happens in Ukraine. This war is a nightmare https://t.co/fXVWwdKNqz

International ARMYs say 'Stay Alive'

Fans also mentioned that Jungkook's latest song Stay Alive is giving them hope with meaningful lyrics as the lyrics say,

"Please, you stay alive, please, you stay alive, The shadows are getting bigger, It's okay, it's thanks to your great light, The profit of my life is you, you always smile like that, you are very similar to me, I am very similar to you."

Jennifury @Jennifury1

You are shining so brightly



"I'll be by your side after many nights

Oh, yeah, I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed. Please, you stay alive."

We are right there next to you. Please know you are not alone. @BTS_twt #Ukraine twitter.com/Lina_0195/stat… Lina @Lina_0195 https://t.co/W7UvYzrWQE Within this pitch black darkness,You are shining so brightly"I'll be by your side after many nightsOh, yeah, I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed. Please, you stay alive."We are right there next to you. Please know you are not alone. Within this pitch black darkness, You are shining so brightly "I'll be by your side after many nightsOh, yeah, I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed. Please, you stay alive." We are right there next to you. Please know you are not alone. 💜💜💜@BTS_twt #Ukraine twitter.com/Lina_0195/stat…

The song is emotional and heartwarming. With the crisis having reached such levels, BTS ARMYs donations will be of significant help to the nation and its people. Since the fandom managed to raise such a great of donation in 2020, it's almost guaranteed that the goal will be accomplished once again, especially since the fandom has only grown in these years.

