"Stay Alive": BTS ARMYs help raise funds for Ukraine

ARMYs help raise funds for Ukraine (Image via BTS/Twitter)
Kumari Khushboo
Modified Mar 03, 2022 11:02 PM IST
News

BTS fans have donated major amounts to help Ukraine in this difficult time. The group's fan base can be found around the world. During a crisis, individuals seek safety in safe places such as metro stations and educational institutions.

The Ukrainian BTS ARMYs reached out about the issues they were facing and the International Army was quick to take action.

Вітаємо💜Ми українська фанбаза BTS Army🇺🇦У нашому акаунті ви зможете побачити всі оновлення по BTS,переклади,стрімінги і buying parties💜ми будемо всіма шляхами підтримувати BTS в Україні і в усьому світі💜також ми організовуємо проекти для кожного мембера BTS⬇️Приєднуйтесь🥰💜 https://t.co/FDsNTzpBR1

As a result, ARMYs from all over the world are uniting together to raise funds to support the people of Ukraine. The groups fans are raising funds to meet the $1 million donation goal. The ARMY did the same for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Donated $5 more dollars! Let’s go ARMY! Donate if you can! #StandWithUkriane #BTSArmyForUkraine twitter.com/vancityreynold… https://t.co/CYxPgnQSsq

A few fans are even attempting to assist the Ukrainian Armys who have left their country.

The last road. And I will be at my new home in Germany today night. I can’t believe. 4 days road is going to end. Non stop trains and buses😔I have no power even to speak or walk. Tomorrow I’ll update u about my own situation and continue put the light on true news in Ukraine https://t.co/leXXWoAeat

Ukraine receives heartfelt messages and help from BTS ARMYs with the hashtag #BTSArmyForUkraine going viral

Recently, a few Korean media outlets reported on the BTS ARMYs donating to the UN to help citizens of Ukraine.

KBS News reported on jimin's Canadian fans donations to the United Nations Refugee Organization and UNICEF Canada to help children in Ukraine 💛#JiminMostLovedIdol2021 #BTSJIMIN #JIMIN @BTS_twt https://t.co/r9kXziOxbJ

Fans are praying for the safety of everyone in Ukraine. Simultaneously, they are updating information on charities that are assisting Ukrainians in this time of crisis.

The hashtag is still trending after ARMYs shared messages and donated money to help Ukraine in its time of need.

Praying for peace to prevail 🙏☮️ hoping for better days for everyone ☮️💜 #BTSArmyForUkraine #PeaceNotWar https://t.co/sNRZ5kJi9G
gofund.me/f2215bfe#BTSARMY TO SUPPORT HUMANITARIAN MISSION DURING #UkraineRussiaWar Repost / RT / Donate ALL ARE APPRECIATED. https://t.co/sArKmmKRXQ
We’ve raised $1M before, we can do it again ✨ #BTSArmyForUkraine twitter.com/VancityReynold…
Ooh we’re trying to see if we could match the $1M donation with our own! If you’re able to make a donation, please fill out @OneInAnARMY’s google form and put “USA for UNHCR” in the “Other” line.🇺🇦 unrefugees.org/SupportUkraineOIAA: bit.ly/ARMYCharityDon…#BTSARMYforUkraine 💙💛💜 twitter.com/VancityReynold…

A Ukrainian fan posted a heartbreaking photo of people sleeping at the Kyiv Metro Station. It's a large birthday advertisement for J-Hope that was organized before the crisis.

Our project for J-Hope from UAverse Ukraine in Kyiv metro 😔🙏🏻🇺🇦 it’s hard to see how people now saving their lives here but a few weeks ago we made photos and laugh there. We just crying and can’t believe smth like this happens in Ukraine. This war is a nightmare https://t.co/fXVWwdKNqz

International ARMYs say 'Stay Alive'

Fans also mentioned that Jungkook's latest song Stay Alive is giving them hope with meaningful lyrics as the lyrics say,

"Please, you stay alive, please, you stay alive, The shadows are getting bigger, It's okay, it's thanks to your great light, The profit of my life is you, you always smile like that, you are very similar to me, I am very similar to you."
Within this pitch black darkness, You are shining so brightly "I'll be by your side after many nightsOh, yeah, I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed. Please, you stay alive." We are right there next to you. Please know you are not alone. 💜💜💜@BTS_twt #Ukraine twitter.com/Lina_0195/stat…
Why is #StayAlive from #JUNGKOOK prod. by #SUGA from #BTS 💔😭@BTS_twt always hits the core of humanity!! 🙏🙏🙏 to all the people of UKRAINE and our beloved ARMYs there!!💜💜💯💪 https://t.co/yx5WVbAZsY

The song is emotional and heartwarming. With the crisis having reached such levels, BTS ARMYs donations will be of significant help to the nation and its people. Since the fandom managed to raise such a great of donation in 2020, it's almost guaranteed that the goal will be accomplished once again, especially since the fandom has only grown in these years.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Article image

Go to article
