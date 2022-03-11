Cosmopolitan Korea awards BTS' V for his fit and handsome physique

Known for his deep vocals, calm personality, good looks, and amazing dance moves, BTS' V has now been recognized by Cosmopolitan Korea for the fit nature of his physique. The Cosmo Korea article discussed actors with well-built biceps and BTS' V earned much due recognition for his physical fitness along with popular K-stars like Cha Eun-woo, Songgang, and Hyungwon.

The article aims to induce excitement amongst fans as they can expect the young superstar to be in better shape for his upcoming concert with BTS. It provides readers with an insight as to how physically fit K-pop stars remain regardless of their hectic schedule. Readers from across the globe have a better idea of the various aspects of being a K-star.

Triceps, Biceps, and more: ARMY continues to shower BTS' V with love

ARMYs across the globe beam with pride to see all the BTS members doing so well individually. Every member works hard to carve out their individual niche. Upon hearing the news that V is recognized for his physique, fans could not help but share the update.

Cosmopolitan Korea featured Taehyung's Triceps in their article about Sexy Hidden triceps; 'Looking at their face already makes one happy but their physique is god-tier perfect too'

"Have a good feeling BTS V will appear with an even fitter body in BTS concert in March"



Most netizens shared a screenshot of the article that mentioned the young superstar. In the caption, they provided an English translation of what the article said about the superstar. Fans expressed their excitement over the fact that BTS' V's triceps gained much due recognition in an article that commented on his physique.

But Cosmo Korea is not the only media outlet to give ARMYs a peak as to how BTS' V maintains his physique. In a recent vlog by YouTube channel BANGTANTV, fans got a peek at the superstar's gym routine.

Apart from just his physical form, ARMYs and fans still can't get over his OST Christmas Tree. He sang this beautiful melody for the coming-of-age-romance-drama, Our Beloved Summer. Netizens continue to show their support for this song.

They continue to share and stream the song on all digital platforms to try to get the OST to feature on Billboard once again. ARMYs are curious to see what their Stage Genuis V has in store for them.

