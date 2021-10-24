ARMY trends #GetBetterSoonTae as BTS’ Kim Taehyung injures himself ahead of PTD offline concert

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, will be seated throughout the concert with minimal movement, announced Big Hit Entertainment today on Weverse. Knowing BTS members’ burning passion for delivering their utmost best, Taehyung has unfortunately injured himself while rehearsing.

The Weverse announcement states that the calf muscle injury isn’t grievous, but the doctor has advised him to “refrain from rigorous movements”. Despite him wishing to participate in its entirety, the agency has stated he will be seated throughout the concert, which will take place in a couple of hours.

Fans have already started trending #GetBetterSoonTae, ‘Poor Tae’ and ‘OMG Tae’ to shower the idol with their love.

#GetBetterSoonTae trends as BTS’ Kim Taehyung will remain seated throughout the PTD offline concert

The first day of the BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage offline concert has started with bittersweet feelings for the fans. October 24 marks the first day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage offline concert in Los Angeles.

In an announcement via Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC has stated that V, aka Kim Taehyung, will sit out the entire concert due to a calf muscle injury sustained via rehearsals.

The statement mentions that the idol “experienced pain in his calf muscles” on October 23’s evening. He went for an examination and treatment in a nearby hospital and the doctor advised him to minimize his movements. The medical personnel even stated that he shouldn’t be performing rigorous choreography even though the injury isn’t severe.

The agency added that he would participate in the concert but “seated and without choreography.”

Check out fans’ words of support for V below:

sen⁷ @sugatradamus @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt Get better soon, taehyung. We understand the situation and this is for the best. Your safety and well-being is much more important for us tae. We love you @bts_twt 😭💜 @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt Get better soon, taehyung. We understand the situation and this is for the best. Your safety and well-being is much more important for us tae. We love you @bts_twt 😭💜

KylieV💜MyUniverse💜 @KylieV66894637 @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt Oh!Sorry to hear it Tae, but thankfully his okay!Don't be sad, Armys will surely understand you my luvs😭!!Get well soon V😊💜💜💜🙏I love you❤❤ @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt Oh!Sorry to hear it Tae, but thankfully his okay!Don't be sad, Armys will surely understand you my luvs😭!!Get well soon V😊💜💜💜🙏I love you❤❤

Farah⁷🪴∞ Jiminie أنا أَحِبُك @euphorialights @choi_bts2

When I received a notification I thought it’s a normal announcementㅠㅠI’m really sad to hear this. I hope our TaeTae gets well soon & I genuinely hope he gets to enjoy today’s concert🥺💜 @BTS_twt My heart clenched when I saw your tweet & I had to rush to Weverse.When I received a notification I thought it’s a normal announcementㅠㅠI’m really sad to hear this. I hope our TaeTae gets well soon & I genuinely hope he gets to enjoy today’s concert🥺💜 #GetBetterSoonTae @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt My heart clenched when I saw your tweet & I had to rush to Weverse.

When I received a notification I thought it’s a normal announcementㅠㅠI’m really sad to hear this. I hope our TaeTae gets well soon & I genuinely hope he gets to enjoy today’s concert🥺💜 #GetBetterSoonTae

Minnie | MYUNIVERSE🐙💜²¹ @minniefltr

#GetBetterSoonTae

Your health is the most important thing in this moment, please be cautious and take care of you body😣 army is wishing you a soon recovery and a good concert baby💜 Your health is the most important thing in this moment, please be cautious and take care of you body😣 army is wishing you a soon recovery and a good concert baby💜

#GetBetterSoonTae

https://t.co/otby75w2Io

Before the main concert, fans found Taehyung grooving to music and couldn’t contain their emotions as they know how passionate he is about concerts. In a past offline concert, he couldn’t sing at his best due to a cold.

ARMYs later found out through behind-the-scenes documentaries that he felt guilty and had cried his eyes out.

At the soundcheck rehearsal for the concert, BTS members and fans cheered for Taehyung. Fans are also drooling over his incredible, smooth vocals despite being sick. They are also hoping the idol doesn't go too hard on himself.

TTP @thetaeprint

We love you Taehyung

GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG Taehyungie cant stand still 🥺 #GetBetterSoonTae We love you TaehyungGET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG Taehyungie cant stand still 🥺#GetBetterSoonTae

We love you Taehyung

GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG https://t.co/1jqc24tG8e

TTP @thetaeprint

#GetBetterSoonTae

As always Taehyungie is trying his best.. As always Taehyungie is trying his best..

#GetBetterSoonTae

https://t.co/HzHYg40wrW

TTP @thetaeprint

🐰 This is BTS signing off

🐨 Taehyung-ssi please say a few words too..

🐥 Yes, taehyung-ssi please say a word

🐻 Right! I will push through/cheer up

🐰 Fighting!

🐿️ Right our taehyungie

🐱 That's right!

🐨 That's right!!

🐥 That's right!

#GetBetterSoonTae [TRANS] 🐻 Thank youu🐰 This is BTS signing off🐨 Taehyung-ssi please say a few words too..🐥 Yes, taehyung-ssi please say a word🐻 Right! I will push through/cheer up🐰 Fighting!🐿️ Right our taehyungie🐱 That's right!🐨 That's right!!🐥 That's right! [TRANS] 🐻 Thank youu

🐰 This is BTS signing off

🐨 Taehyung-ssi please say a few words too..

🐥 Yes, taehyung-ssi please say a word

🐻 Right! I will push through/cheer up

🐰 Fighting!

🐿️ Right our taehyungie

🐱 That's right!

🐨 That's right!!

🐥 That's right!

#GetBetterSoonTae https://t.co/hDsctteb4m

kar⁷ @ggukiebun_91 @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt this will hurst a lot for him, emotionally. i hope he'll be already fine by the time at LA @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt this will hurst a lot for him, emotionally. i hope he'll be already fine by the time at LA

r @taegiveshugs @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt tae your health is the most important thing. don’t strain yourself too much. we understand. we love you and will always be here for you. @choi_bts2 @BTS_twt tae your health is the most important thing. don’t strain yourself too much. we understand. we love you and will always be here for you.

Also Read

While he might not be dancing, ARMYs know his vocals and goofiness will fill the stage with double the love and fun.

BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage main offline concert will start at 6:30 pm KST and will be streamed exclusively on Weverse.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan