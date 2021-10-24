ARMY trends #GetBetterSoonTae as BTS’ Kim Taehyung injures himself ahead of PTD offline concert

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, will be seated throughout the concert with minimal movement, announced Big Hit Entertainment today on Weverse. Knowing BTS members’ burning passion for delivering their utmost best, Taehyung has unfortunately injured himself while rehearsing.
The Weverse announcement states that the calf muscle injury isn’t grievous, but the doctor has advised him to “refrain from rigorous movements”. Despite him wishing to participate in its entirety, the agency has stated he will be seated throughout the concert, which will take place in a couple of hours.
Fans have already started trending #GetBetterSoonTae, ‘Poor Tae’ and ‘OMG Tae’ to shower the idol with their love.
#GetBetterSoonTae trends as BTS’ Kim Taehyung will remain seated throughout the PTD offline concert
The first day of the BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage offline concert has started with bittersweet feelings for the fans. October 24 marks the first day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage offline concert in Los Angeles.
In an announcement via Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC has stated that V, aka Kim Taehyung, will sit out the entire concert due to a calf muscle injury sustained via rehearsals.
The statement mentions that the idol “experienced pain in his calf muscles” on October 23’s evening. He went for an examination and treatment in a nearby hospital and the doctor advised him to minimize his movements. The medical personnel even stated that he shouldn’t be performing rigorous choreography even though the injury isn’t severe.
The agency added that he would participate in the concert but “seated and without choreography.”
Check out fans’ words of support for V below:
Before the main concert, fans found Taehyung grooving to music and couldn’t contain their emotions as they know how passionate he is about concerts. In a past offline concert, he couldn’t sing at his best due to a cold.
ARMYs later found out through behind-the-scenes documentaries that he felt guilty and had cried his eyes out.
At the soundcheck rehearsal for the concert, BTS members and fans cheered for Taehyung. Fans are also drooling over his incredible, smooth vocals despite being sick. They are also hoping the idol doesn't go too hard on himself.
While he might not be dancing, ARMYs know his vocals and goofiness will fill the stage with double the love and fun.
BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage main offline concert will start at 6:30 pm KST and will be streamed exclusively on Weverse.