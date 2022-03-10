BTS’ Jungkook’s red outfit for PTD Seoul Day 1 goes viral for all the right reasons

BTS is currently the hottest celebrity group to take over the internet, as expected. The septet kicked off its Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul concert today, March 10, and has been trending for hours. Among the many incredible moments fans witnessed, one of the things that bowled them over was BTS Jungkook’s red outfit.

March 10 marked the first day of the long-awaited PTD Seoul concert. While it was the first in-person concert in the septet’s home country in two and a half years, it was also the first after the members’ much-deserved rest. ARMYs waiting for the group to resume their official activities were in for a massive treat at the concert.

BTS’ PTD Seoul concert day 1 leaves ARMYs mesmerized, especially through Jungkook’s red outfit

The group’s Golden Maknae, aged 24 internationally, dressed up in a red-and-white outfit for his first few stages. He wore baggy red pants, a red jacket, a red patched vest, and a thin, white-net inner vest. Unlike the last concert, where he greeted fans with both an eyebrow and lip piercing, the idol chose a minimalistic esthetic as he only wore a thick chain around his neck.

The styling, especially the short hairstyle, reminded fans of a younger Jungkook. The idol changed into multiple outfits, but the red outfit and the all-black outfit with chains Black Swan were fans’ favorite. Their reaction to Jungkook’s outfit was over the moon.

‘Jungkook King of Stage’ and his full name ‘Jeon Jungkook’ continued to trend on Twitter as screenshots and videos of his performance dominated the timeline of the ARMY fandom.

ً vanna; @vanillajmin causa de muerte: black swan jungkook causa de muerte: black swan jungkook https://t.co/ZqQXYAxPZW

JIℳIN🌻 @Myloveebusan

Jeon Jungkook in red, I'm dead soo hot Jeon Jungkook in red, I'm dead soo hot🔥 https://t.co/7gOKT7qlrM

𖤐 @diIfjk jungkook in red is something personal to me. jungkook in red is something personal to me. https://t.co/pcfw4yZtNB

koo admirer @dreamjeons JUNGKOOK LOOKS SO GOOD IN RED?? HELLO?? JUNGKOOK LOOKS SO GOOD IN RED?? HELLO?? https://t.co/gyARjJrMM2

koo admirer @dreamjeons jungkook singing the bridge in ON with that red fit hits different omg jungkook singing the bridge in ON with that red fit hits different omg https://t.co/PNidVYQufG

As screaming wasn’t allowed due to COVID guidelines, fans were given paper fans to cheer for them. Some even brought small clappers and shook both the ARMY Bomb and the clappers to showcase their excitement at the wonderful events unfolding in front of them.

Meanwhile, as BTS continues to trend, clips from the concert show fans having fun beyond words, whether in-person or at home. From changing song lyrics to funny incidents to displaying their special friendship, V making his famous ‘TATA mic’ face, and most importantly, leader Namjoon’s ending comment - the first day of the Seoul concert was a blast for every ARMY.

.·͙☽ @taeteland he’s so pretty cool tata miche’s so pretty cool tata mic 😭 he’s so pretty https://t.co/w5PRBVPkYX

lua⁷ @lualattaes



#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL "It's been 5 years. The spring you've been waiting for is coming. Thank you!" - Namjoon "It's been 5 years. The spring you've been waiting for is coming. Thank you!" - Namjoon#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL https://t.co/ZB70sznGGl

BTS will be hosting two more days of the concert in Seoul. However, the setlist for the remaining two days will differ to make it more exciting. With just one day in, ARMYs turned their worlds into one big celebration, much to the joy of both the group and the fans.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan