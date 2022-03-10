Top 5 unknown facts about BTS' Suga

Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, is a well-known South Korean rapper. He is a member of the global South Korean pop group BTS. He made his debut in the group in 2013.
Agust D, his first solo mixtape, debuted at number three on the Billboard charts. Suga takes on various roles in BTS and has been featured as a singer, songwriter, and producer.
5 lesser-known facts about BTS’ Suga
5) He loves Indian cuisine
The Korean singer has expressed a fondness for Indian food. It was also revealed that the singer once texted an Indian delivery agent and made a thoughtful gesture by asking him to drive carefully on a rainy day.
4) When he is anxious or weeping, he speaks with a satoori accent
The Stay Alive producer speaks with a satoori accent when he's nervous or unhappy. Since Suga and Taehyung were born in Daegu, Korea, they frequently use their satoori accent (a regional dialect).
3) Medical complications
The singer underwent surgery for appendicitis in 2013 at Severance Hospital in South Korea. Due to his medical condition, he was unable to attend the award ceremony. He had already suffered a ear injury in 2016, which forced him to miss his performance practices.
2) Social contributions
On his 25th birthday, he donated food to approximately 40 orphanages in the name of the ARMY. He gave $88,000 to a Korean foundation (Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation) on the occassion.
Furthermore, Suga and Kim Hee Sun have made considerable donations to help survivors of the continuous wildfire that started on Korea's eastern coast earlier this month.
1) He supports the LGBTQ community
The rapper has aided the community and even expressed concern about their mental wellbeing. His biggest act of support for the LGBT community came when he disclosed his thoughts on same-sex couples.
In his speech, the rapper expressed no prejudice, saying:
“There is nothing wrong about it, we are all the same, we can be happy with whoever we want.”
He stated this in an interview with Billboard Japan after being asked about the song Same Love, which is about same-sex marriage.